BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Feyenoord vs. Ajax

Feyenoord are in first place and are five points ahead of Ajax, who are currently in third place. The Club on the Meuse will hope to stretch the lead over their biggest rivals in De Klassieker as both teams face off for the first time this season.
The biggest football rivalry in the Netherlands will be held on Sunday as Feyenoord and Ajax face off in De Klassieker. We have brought you the best betting tips from the biggest clash in the Eredivisie.
Ajax have not had a great season by their standards, but a win over table-topping Feyenoord could serve as the spark for them. The Sons of the Gods will also be wary of PSV in fourth and level on points with them, and Twente in fifth, one point behind.
Here are some betting tips from De Klassieker in Eredivisie
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Over 2.5 goals @ 1.56 odds on Bet9ja
De Klassieker has been a goal-fest with five of the last six meetings producing over 2.5 goals. In the last six games involving Feyenoord, five have produced more than three goals. We expect this outcome to play out again in De Klassieker.
Feyenoord win or draw @ 1.49 odds on Sporty Bet
Ajax might have won the last six De Klassiekers, but have not looked great this season. Feyenoord are yet to lose at home this season, picking up five wins and two draws so far. We think the home side will not lose this time around and finally halt Ajax’s winning streak in De Klassieker.
Under 10.5 corners @ 1.47 odds on Bet9ja
The last seven meetings between Feyenoord and Ajax have produced less than 11 corners, and we expect this trend to continue on Sunday. Five of the last six games involving Ajax have also produced fewer than 11 corners.
