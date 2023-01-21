ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Feyenoord vs. Ajax

The biggest football rivalry in the Netherlands will be held on Sunday as Feyenoord and Ajax face off in De Klassieker. We have brought you the best betting tips from the biggest clash in the Eredivisie.

Feyenoord vs. Ajax betting tips and odds
Feyenoord are in first place and are five points ahead of Ajax, who are currently in third place. The Club on the Meuse will hope to stretch the lead over their biggest rivals in De Klassieker as both teams face off for the first time this season.

Ajax have not had a great season by their standards, but a win over table-topping Feyenoord could serve as the spark for them. The Sons of the Gods will also be wary of PSV in fourth and level on points with them, and Twente in fifth, one point behind.

Here are some betting tips from De Klassieker in Eredivisie

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

De Klassieker has been a goal-fest with five of the last six meetings producing over 2.5 goals. In the last six games involving Feyenoord, five have produced more than three goals. We expect this outcome to play out again in De Klassieker.

Xavi Simons is leading scorer in the Eredivise with nine goals, tied with former temmate Cody Gakpo has made the switch to Liverpool
Xavi Simons is leading scorer in the Eredivise with nine goals, tied with former temmate Cody Gakpo has made the switch to Liverpool AFP

Ajax might have won the last six De Klassiekers, but have not looked great this season. Feyenoord are yet to lose at home this season, picking up five wins and two draws so far. We think the home side will not lose this time around and finally halt Ajax&rsquo;s winning streak in De Klassieker.

The last seven meetings between Feyenoord and Ajax have produced less than 11 corners, and we expect this trend to continue on Sunday. Five of the last six games involving Ajax have also produced fewer than 11 corners.

