BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Feyenoord vs. Ajax

Ajax have not had a great season by their standards, but a win over table-topping Feyenoord could serve as the spark for them. The Sons of the Gods will also be wary of PSV in fourth and level on points with them, and Twente in fifth, one point behind.

Here are some betting tips from De Klassieker in Eredivisie

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.56 odds on Bet9ja

De Klassieker has been a goal-fest with five of the last six meetings producing over 2.5 goals. In the last six games involving Feyenoord, five have produced more than three goals. We expect this outcome to play out again in De Klassieker.

AFP

Feyenoord win or draw @ 1.49 odds on Sporty Bet

Ajax might have won the last six De Klassiekers, but have not looked great this season. Feyenoord are yet to lose at home this season, picking up five wins and two draws so far. We think the home side will not lose this time around and finally halt Ajax’s winning streak in De Klassieker.

Under 10.5 corners @ 1.47 odds on Bet9ja