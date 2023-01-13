BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Away handicap +7.5 @ 1.49 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CN2HYS

Indiana Pacers have had a better run of form recently than Atlanta Hawks which is why we have picked the option for this encounter. We do not expect a large range of points if the Atlanta Hawks are to win this game. The home team’s form is a major boost for them if they are to get something from this game.

Atlanta Hawks to win @ 1.63 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CN2YMV