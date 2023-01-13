ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Bet9ja offers you intriguing and alluring odds for the basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks, and we have looked over these basketball predictions for you.

Betting tips and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks
Betting tips and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks

Indiana Pacers lost their previous NBA game against the New York Knicks and have won three of their last five NBA games while Atlanta Hawks have struggled in their last five games winning just two games from five.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3CN2HYS

Indiana Pacers have had a better run of form recently than Atlanta Hawks which is why we have picked the option for this encounter. We do not expect a large range of points if the Atlanta Hawks are to win this game. The home team&rsquo;s form is a major boost for them if they are to get something from this game.

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game
Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game AFP

Betting code: 3CN2YMV

The Atlanta Hawks have been backed by the bookies to win this encounter and we side with this prediction. The Atlanta Hawks have won four of their last five meetings against Indiana Pacers in the NBA. This is a good record coming into this game and they will be looking to extend this record when they face each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal betting tips

    BETTING TIPS: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal betting tips and Bet9ja odds

  • Betting tips for Manchester United vs Manchester City EPL game

    BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds & betting tips for Manchester United vs Manchester City

  • Betting tips and accumulator for Ligue 1 games

    BETTING TIPS: Sure betting tips and 7 odds accumulator for Ligue 1 games

Recommended articles

ATHLETICS: Best college pictures of Nigerian athletes for the 2023 season

ATHLETICS: Best college pictures of Nigerian athletes for the 2023 season

BETTING TIPS: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal betting tips and Bet9ja odds

BETTING TIPS: Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal betting tips and Bet9ja odds

BETTING TIPS: Sure betting tips and 7 odds accumulator for Ligue 1 games

BETTING TIPS: Sure betting tips and 7 odds accumulator for Ligue 1 games

OPINION: Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala deserves better from FIFA

OPINION: Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala deserves better from FIFA

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks

BOXING: Efe Ajagba ready to put on a show against Stephen Shaw

BOXING: Efe Ajagba ready to put on a show against Stephen Shaw

OPINION: Why Manchester United are doing well under Erik ten Hag

OPINION: Why Manchester United are doing well under Erik ten Hag

ATHLETICS: Millions of dollars missing from Usain Bolt's account

ATHLETICS: Millions of dollars missing from Usain Bolt's account

WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'We might be cursed' - Chelsea fans bemoan club woes following awful loss to Fulham

WHAT'S BUZZIN: 'We might be cursed' - Chelsea fans bemoan club woes following awful loss to Fulham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool lifts the FA Cup

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for FA Cup games

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Manchester City s Erling Haaland tries to get away from Thiago Silva during the Premier League match against Chelsea.

BETTING: Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup betting tips and correct score

Betting tips for Manchester United vs Manchester City EPL game

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds & betting tips for Manchester United vs Manchester City

Bet9ja picks for Napoli vs Juventus Serie A game

BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Napoli vs Juventus