Indiana Pacers lost their previous NBA game against the New York Knicks and have won three of their last five NBA games while Atlanta Hawks have struggled in their last five games winning just two games from five.
BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks
Bet9ja offers you intriguing and alluring odds for the basketball game between the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks, and we have looked over these basketball predictions for you.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Away handicap +7.5 @ 1.49 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3CN2HYS
Indiana Pacers have had a better run of form recently than Atlanta Hawks which is why we have picked the option for this encounter. We do not expect a large range of points if the Atlanta Hawks are to win this game. The home team’s form is a major boost for them if they are to get something from this game.
Atlanta Hawks to win @ 1.63 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3CN2YMV
The Atlanta Hawks have been backed by the bookies to win this encounter and we side with this prediction. The Atlanta Hawks have won four of their last five meetings against Indiana Pacers in the NBA. This is a good record coming into this game and they will be looking to extend this record when they face each other.
