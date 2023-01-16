ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets

Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between Memphis Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.

Betting tips for Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets
Betting tips for Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers lost their previous NBA game against Philadelphia 76ers and have lost three straight games in a row. Houston Rockets on the other hand have been in bad form recently and they also lost to Los Angeles Clippers in their previous NBA game.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3D5G8N8

Houston Rockets have not won in 15 of the last 16 NBA games whereas Los Angeles Lakers have won two of their last five games. Both teams are not in good form but Los Angeles Lakers have a better chance of a win in this game. Houston Rockets have lost all five of their previous games in the NBA.

Houston Rockets player in action
Houston Rockets player in action

Betting code: 3D5GKV3

We do not expect much point difference in this game. Their last two meetings had just nine point difference. Even with the poor form of Houston rockets we still do not expect Los Angeles Lakers to win by a very large margin.

