LA Clippers returned to winning ways against Houston Rockets while Philadelphia 76ers also won their previous NBA game against Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams will face off against each other in this competition.
BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers
Bet9ja offers you enticing and attractive odds for the basketball game between LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers and we have analyzed these basketball tips for you.
Philadelphia 76ers to win @ 1.85 odds on Bet9ja
Philadelphia 76ers have been in top form recently. They have won four of their last five NBA games and have also won two games in a row. LA Clippers are in bad form winning just two of their last five NBA games. We have picked Philadelphia 76ers to win this encounter due to their recent run of form.
Home handicap +5.5 @ 1.49 odds on Bet9ja
We are expecting a tight game from both teams. Philadelphia 76ers are favorites to win this game due to their form but we can't right off LA Clippers because of their recent poor runs. We expect the point margin to be very close between both teams which is why we have picked this option for this encounter.
