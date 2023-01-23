BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja betting tips for Southampton vs Newcastle United

Both teams have done a good job reaching this stage of the competition. They will face each other for a place in the final of the EFL Cup. Southampton have struggled to win at home in recent games and Newcastle have also struggled to get a win away from home but have a better team than Southampton. Both teams will be playing a two leg game for a chance in the final.
There are enticing odds available on Bet9ja for the EFL Cup game involving Southampton and Newcastle United and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.
The match between Southampton and Newcastle United has been analyzed for you.
Goal-goal @ 1.82 odds on Bet9ja
Both teams have played goal-goal in four of their last five games against each other in all competitions. Southampton have scored at least a goal in four of their last six home games and have also conceded in five of their last six games.
Newcastle on the other hand have scored at least a goal away from home in two of their last four games and have conceded just once in their last four games. We expect both teams to score in this game even though Newcastle have the best defensive record in the league this season.
Over 2.5 goals @ 1.95 odds on Bet9ja
This encounter has produced goals in recent meetings. Both teams have scored over 2.5 goals in four of their last five meetings against each other. Southampton has played over 2.5 in six of their last ten games in all competitions while Newcastle has played the same outcome in two of their last four away games in all competitions.
Newcastle to win or draw @ 1.14 odds on Bet9ja
Newcastle has won three of their last five meetings against Southampton and will be looking to get another win against them in this encounter. Southampton have not been having a good run at home, having won three of their last six home games.
Newcastle have also not been doing well away from home having won only one away game in their last four. However, we have tipped them to win or draw this game due to their previous record against Southampton.
