BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja betting tips for Manchester United vs Manchester City EPL game

The match between Manchester United vs Manchester City has been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Goal-goal @ 1.60 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CJJTX5

This fixture has rarely failed to produce goals and we expect similar results in this game. Both teams have scored against each other in their last two meetings. With the rate at which both teams are scoring we expect a goal-goal situation in this encounter. Their meeting last time out saw a nine goal thriller with both teams scoring each other and we expect lots of goals for this game.

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.68 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CJL7W5

Based on their previous stats, two of their last meetings ended with over 2.5 goals. Also, last time out we saw a nine goal thriller from both teams. Manchester United's home scoring form has been great. They have scored at least three goals in five of their last six home games in all competitions whereas Manchester City have scored at least two goals in one of their last three away games. We are expecting nothing less than three goals in this encounter.

Manchester United win or draw @ 1.93 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CJL9YW

Manchester United have been on a tremendous run of form at home in recent games. They have won all six of their home games in all competitions heading to this game. We are not expecting this encounter to be an easy one for them but with their home form we expect them to get something out of this game.