BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja betting tips for Manchester United vs Manchester City EPL game

Another fierce rivalry clash between Manchester United and Manchester City is right before us again as both teams will challenge each other for superiority. Both teams have been on the high heading into this encounter. Manchester City sits in second place on the league table with five points behind the league leaders Arsenal while Manchester United are fourth on the table behind Newcastle.
There are enticing odds available on Bet9ja for the English Premier League game involving Manchester United and Manchester City and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.
Goal-goal @ 1.60 odds on Bet9ja
This fixture has rarely failed to produce goals and we expect similar results in this game. Both teams have scored against each other in their last two meetings. With the rate at which both teams are scoring we expect a goal-goal situation in this encounter. Their meeting last time out saw a nine goal thriller with both teams scoring each other and we expect lots of goals for this game.
Over 2.5 goals @ 1.68 odds on Bet9ja
Based on their previous stats, two of their last meetings ended with over 2.5 goals. Also, last time out we saw a nine goal thriller from both teams. Manchester United's home scoring form has been great. They have scored at least three goals in five of their last six home games in all competitions whereas Manchester City have scored at least two goals in one of their last three away games. We are expecting nothing less than three goals in this encounter.
Manchester United win or draw @ 1.93 odds on Bet9ja
Manchester United have been on a tremendous run of form at home in recent games. They have won all six of their home games in all competitions heading to this game. We are not expecting this encounter to be an easy one for them but with their home form we expect them to get something out of this game.
Manchester City however, are struggling away from home, having won only once on the road in their last three games. This is a bit of an advantage for the home team if they can rely on it.
