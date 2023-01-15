Before the competition, which is set to start tomorrow, the qualifying rounds for the Australian Open WTA were played. After the qualifying rounds, all tennis players will now compete in their first major grand slam of the year at the Australian Open. Players are getting ready for their first event of the new year, so the competition could be interesting.
BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open WTA
The Australian Open is scheduled to be the first grand slam of the year, and the awaited day is only a few hours away.
We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Australian Open WTA and hope for a green week.
Our tickets include Kristina Kucova, Victoria Azarenka, Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA
Kristina Kucova vs Diana Shnaider: First set under 9.5 @ 1.57 odds
Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Azarenka: First set over 9.5 @ 2.11 odds
Elena Rybakina vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto: Elena Rybakina to win @ 1.35 odds
Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier: First set over 8.5 @ 1.74 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.78 odds
Booking code: 3CYL78Z
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Kristina Kucova vs Diana Shnaider
Monday, January 16, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First set under 9.5
Odds: 1.57 on Bet9ja
Diana Shnaider has won the first set in 11 of the last 12 matches. She has also played first set under 9.5 in two of her last five tennis games whereas Kristina Kucova has also played first set under 9.5 in two of her last five tennis games in all competitions.
Sofia Kenin vs Victoria Azarenka
Monday, January 16, 4:15am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First set over 9.5
Odds: 2.11 on Bet9ja
Both players have met twice and have one win each from both meetings. Sofia Kenin has played first set over 9.5 in three of her last five tennis games whereas Victoria Azarenka has also played first set over 9.5 in three of her last five tennis matches in all competitions. If we are to pick a winner for this contest we will pick Victoria Azarenka as our winner.
Elena Rybakina vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto
Monday, January 16, 6:15am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Elena Rybakina to win
Odds: 1.35 on Bet9ja
Elena Rybakina won her last encounter against Elisabetta Cocciaretto and we have considered her as the sure favorite to win this encounter. She has won two of her last four tennis games in all competitions. Elisabetta Cocciaretto on the other hand is in superb form winning four of her last five tennis games. We have considered Rybakina to win this encounter because she has a good winning record against Elisabetta .
Iga Swiatek vs Jule Niemeier
Monday, January 16, 9:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First set over 8.5
Odds: 1.74 on Bet9ja
Jule Niemeier has lost the First set in five of the last six matches in tennis. She has played the first set over 8.5 in just one of her last five tennis games whereas Iga Swiatek who has been in good form, winning three of her last five games has played first set over 8.5 in two of her last five tennis games in all competitions.
