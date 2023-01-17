BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open WTA

We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Australian Open WTA and hope for a green week.

Our tickets include Cristina Bucsa, Victoria Azarenka, Camila Giorgi and Aryna Sabalenka respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA

AFP

Cristina Bucsa vs Bianca Andreescu: First set over 8.5 @ 1.53 odds

Podoroska vs Victoria Azarenka: First set over 8.5 @ 1.59 odds

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs Camila Giorgi: Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova first set winner @ 2.47 odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Shelby Rogers: Aryna Sabalenka to win @ 1.28 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.69 odds

Booking code: 3D87NDM

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Cristina Bucsa vs Bianca Andreescu

Wednesday, January 18, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: First set over 8.5

Odds: 1.53 on Bet9ja

Cristina Bucsa have won four of her last five tennis games in a row and she has also played first set over 8.5 in three of her last five games while Bianca Andreescu have won three of her last five games and played first set over 8.5 in two of her last five games. We have tipped both players to produce this outcome.

AFP

Podoroska vs Victoria Azarenka

Wednesday, January 18, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: First set over 8.5

Odds: 1.59 on Bet9ja

Podoroska has been on a bad run of form recently and she just returned back to winning ways in her last tennis game. She has only won two of her last five games and she has played first set over 8.5 just once in her last five games. Victoria Azarenka on the other hand has won three of her last five games and has played first set over 8.5 in three of these five games.

AFP

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs Camila Giorgi

Wednesday, January 18, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova first set winner

Odds: 2.47 on Bet9ja

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova has won four of her last five tennis games in a row and she has also won the first set in four of her last five games. Camila Giorgi, whose form isn’t as superb as Anna's, has won two of her last five games and she has also lost the first set in three of her last five tennis games in all competitions.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Shelby Rogers

Wednesday, January 18, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Aryna Sabalenka to win

Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja