Today's games at the inaugural grand slam of 2023 were interesting. The tournament is into its third game day as we look forward to what it entails. There was a little upset on the second day which has brought the competition to life and we look forward to the game's third schedule.
BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja 7 odds accumulator for Australian Open WTA
The Australian Open continues today with some games already played, the tournament is currently in its third game day.
We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Australian Open WTA and hope for a green week.
Our tickets include Cristina Bucsa, Victoria Azarenka, Camila Giorgi and Aryna Sabalenka respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA
Cristina Bucsa vs Bianca Andreescu: First set over 8.5 @ 1.53 odds
Podoroska vs Victoria Azarenka: First set over 8.5 @ 1.59 odds
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs Camila Giorgi: Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova first set winner @ 2.47 odds
Aryna Sabalenka vs Shelby Rogers: Aryna Sabalenka to win @ 1.28 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.69 odds
Booking code: 3D87NDM
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Cristina Bucsa vs Bianca Andreescu
Wednesday, January 18, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First set over 8.5
Odds: 1.53 on Bet9ja
Cristina Bucsa have won four of her last five tennis games in a row and she has also played first set over 8.5 in three of her last five games while Bianca Andreescu have won three of her last five games and played first set over 8.5 in two of her last five games. We have tipped both players to produce this outcome.
Podoroska vs Victoria Azarenka
Wednesday, January 18, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First set over 8.5
Odds: 1.59 on Bet9ja
Podoroska has been on a bad run of form recently and she just returned back to winning ways in her last tennis game. She has only won two of her last five games and she has played first set over 8.5 just once in her last five games. Victoria Azarenka on the other hand has won three of her last five games and has played first set over 8.5 in three of these five games.
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs Camila Giorgi
Wednesday, January 18, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova first set winner
Odds: 2.47 on Bet9ja
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova has won four of her last five tennis games in a row and she has also won the first set in four of her last five games. Camila Giorgi, whose form isn’t as superb as Anna's, has won two of her last five games and she has also lost the first set in three of her last five tennis games in all competitions.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Shelby Rogers
Wednesday, January 18, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Aryna Sabalenka to win
Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja
Both players have met twice and Aryna Sabalenka have won both games. Aryna Sabalenka form has been tremendous winning all five of her last tennis games whereas Shelby Rogers has struggled to keep up the pace as she has won only two of her last five games in all competitions.
