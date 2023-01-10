BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators for Coppa Italia Cup games

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Coppa Italia and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Inter, Milan, Roma and Fiorentina respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Coppa Italia

Inter vs Parma: over 2.5 goals @ 1.43 odds

Milan vs Torino: Milan to win @ 1.66 odds

Roma vs Genoa: Roma to win @ 1.46 odds

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria: Fiorentina to win @ 1.50 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.20 odds

Booking code: 3C9T6PT

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Inter vs Parma

Tuesday, January 10, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.43 on Bet9ja

Recent meetings between both teams have produced goals and we expect the same in this game. They have scored at least three goals in three of their last five meetings in all competitions. Inter Milan's last three games have produced more than three goals whereas Parma's last game produced three goals.

AFP

Milan vs Torino

Wednesday, January 11, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Milan to win

Odds: 1.66 on Bet9ja

Milan have won four of their last five meetings against Torino. Milan have won four of their last six games in all competitions while Torino have played three straight draws in a row. Milan’s home draws have been great recently, winning four of their last five games whereas Torino has only one win in their last four games in all competitions.

AFP

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria

Thursday, January 12, 6:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Fiorentina to win

Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja

Three of the last five meetings between both teams have been all Fiorentina with a lot of goals scored. Fiorentina have won three of their last five home games in all competitions while Sampdoria have managed only two away wins in their last five games. We expect Fiorentina to come out victorious in this game.

Roma vs Genoa

Thursday, January 12, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Roma to win

Odds: 1.46 on Bet9ja