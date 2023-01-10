ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators for Coppa Italia Cup games

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The 2023 Coppa Italia begins as Italian clubs shift their attention from their regular league to cup football with opportunities given to lower Italian leagues to participate in a tournament that involves all Italian clubs.

Betting tips for Coppa Italia Cup games
Betting tips for Coppa Italia Cup games

Inter Milan are the defending champions of the competition after beating Juventus 4-2 in the final. They will battle it out with other clubs if they are to retain the cup. This week marks the return of cup football in Italy as we anticipate another cup tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Coppa Italia and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Inter, Milan, Roma and Fiorentina respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Inter vs Parma: over 2.5 goals @ 1.43 odds

Milan vs Torino: Milan to win @ 1.66 odds

Roma vs Genoa: Roma to win @ 1.46 odds

Fiorentina vs Sampdoria: Fiorentina to win @ 1.50 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.20 odds

Booking code: 3C9T6PT

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Tuesday, January 10, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.43 on Bet9ja

Recent meetings between both teams have produced goals and we expect the same in this game. They have scored at least three goals in three of their last five meetings in all competitions. Inter Milan's last three games have produced more than three goals whereas Parma's last game produced three goals.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Inter
Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Inter AFP

Wednesday, January 11, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Milan to win

Odds: 1.66 on Bet9ja

Milan have won four of their last five meetings against Torino. Milan have won four of their last six games in all competitions while Torino have played three straight draws in a row. Milan&rsquo;s home draws have been great recently, winning four of their last five games whereas Torino has only one win in their last four games in all competitions.

Rafael Leao of Ac Milan in action
Rafael Leao of Ac Milan in action AFP

Thursday, January 12, 6:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Fiorentina to win

Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja

Three of the last five meetings between both teams have been all Fiorentina with a lot of goals scored. Fiorentina have won three of their last five home games in all competitions while Sampdoria have managed only two away wins in their last five games. We expect Fiorentina to come out victorious in this game.

Thursday, January 12, 9:00pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Roma to win

Odds: 1.46 on Bet9ja

Roma have won three of their last five meetings against Genoa. They have had a comfortable encounter against their opponent in recent games. Roma&rsquo;s home form has been down the line in recent games winning just two of their last five games. Same thing can be said for Genoa winning just two of their away games in all competitions. We have tipped Roma for a win in this encounter.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Betting tips for Coppa Italia Cup games

    BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators for Coppa Italia Cup games

  • Betting tips for EFL Cup games

    BETTING: Cash out big with 8 odds Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL Cup games

  • Wu Tung-Lin

    BETTING: Bet on this 6 odds accumulators on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

Recommended articles

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators for Coppa Italia Cup games

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators for Coppa Italia Cup games

Punters, Kings Know When to Stop!…watch Jay Jay Okocha in BetKing’s new responsible gaming film

Punters, Kings Know When to Stop!…watch Jay Jay Okocha in BetKing’s new responsible gaming film

Report: Kylian Mbappe breaks up with transgender girlfriend, hooks up with former PSG star's ex

Report: Kylian Mbappe breaks up with transgender girlfriend, hooks up with former PSG star's ex

Super Falcons coach target knockout stage at the FIFA World cup

Super Falcons coach target knockout stage at the FIFA World cup

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arteta laments as Arsenal lose out to Chelsea in race for Joao Felix

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arteta laments as Arsenal lose out to Chelsea in race for Joao Felix

TRANSFERS: Peter Olayinka signs for Red Star Belgrade

TRANSFERS: Peter Olayinka signs for Red Star Belgrade

FA CUP: Elneny scores to help Arsenal beat Oxford United and set up a clash with Manchester City in the next round

FA CUP: Elneny scores to help Arsenal beat Oxford United and set up a clash with Manchester City in the next round

SERIE A: Jeremie Boga assists Atalanta to a 2-1 win away at Bologna in Ademola Lookman's absence

SERIE A: Jeremie Boga assists Atalanta to a 2-1 win away at Bologna in Ademola Lookman's absence

COMMENT: Joao Felix is the latest in the long list of Todd Boehly’s expensive mistakes

COMMENT: Joao Felix is the latest in the long list of Todd Boehly’s expensive mistakes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accumulators for LaLiga games

LALIGA: Win on Bet9ja with 5 odds accumulators for LaLiga games

Goal market accumulators for Serie A games

SERIE A: Bet on this Bet9ja goal market accumulators for Serie A games

Betting tips for Inter vs Napoli Serie A game

SERIE A: 3 easy Bet9ja picks for Inter vs Napoli Serie A game

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool lifts the FA Cup

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for FA Cup games