Inter Milan are the defending champions of the competition after beating Juventus 4-2 in the final. They will battle it out with other clubs if they are to retain the cup. This week marks the return of cup football in Italy as we anticipate another cup tournament.
BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators for Coppa Italia Cup games
The 2023 Coppa Italia begins as Italian clubs shift their attention from their regular league to cup football with opportunities given to lower Italian leagues to participate in a tournament that involves all Italian clubs.
We have made available an accumulator of 5-odds from the Coppa Italia and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Inter, Milan, Roma and Fiorentina respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Coppa Italia
Inter vs Parma: over 2.5 goals @ 1.43 odds
Milan vs Torino: Milan to win @ 1.66 odds
Roma vs Genoa: Roma to win @ 1.46 odds
Fiorentina vs Sampdoria: Fiorentina to win @ 1.50 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.20 odds
Booking code: 3C9T6PT
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Inter vs Parma
Tuesday, January 10, 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.43 on Bet9ja
Recent meetings between both teams have produced goals and we expect the same in this game. They have scored at least three goals in three of their last five meetings in all competitions. Inter Milan's last three games have produced more than three goals whereas Parma's last game produced three goals.
Milan vs Torino
Wednesday, January 11, 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Milan to win
Odds: 1.66 on Bet9ja
Milan have won four of their last five meetings against Torino. Milan have won four of their last six games in all competitions while Torino have played three straight draws in a row. Milan’s home draws have been great recently, winning four of their last five games whereas Torino has only one win in their last four games in all competitions.
Fiorentina vs Sampdoria
Thursday, January 12, 6:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Fiorentina to win
Odds: 1.50 on Bet9ja
Three of the last five meetings between both teams have been all Fiorentina with a lot of goals scored. Fiorentina have won three of their last five home games in all competitions while Sampdoria have managed only two away wins in their last five games. We expect Fiorentina to come out victorious in this game.
Roma vs Genoa
Thursday, January 12, 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Roma to win
Odds: 1.46 on Bet9ja
Roma have won three of their last five meetings against Genoa. They have had a comfortable encounter against their opponent in recent games. Roma’s home form has been down the line in recent games winning just two of their last five games. Same thing can be said for Genoa winning just two of their away games in all competitions. We have tipped Roma for a win in this encounter.
