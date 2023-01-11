BETTING TIPS: Bet on this Bet9ja 7 odds accumulators for Australian Open WTA qualifiers

We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Australian Open WTA qualifiers and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Lys Eva, Schmiedlova Anna-Karolina, Bucsa Cristina and Muller Alexandre respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA qualifiers

AFP

Jimenez Kasintseva, Victoria vs Lys, Eva: Lys, Eva to win @ 1.92 odds

Schmiedlova, Anna-Karolina vs Mandlik, Elizabeth: Total Set 2 @ 1.55 odds

Bucsa, Cristina vs Hibino, Nao: Bucsa, Cristina first set winner @ 1.80 odds

Jeanjean, Leolia vs Tsurenko, Lesia: Total Set 2 @ 1.44 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.71 odds

Booking code: 3CF3BYJ

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Jimenez Kasintseva, Victoria vs Lys, Eva

Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Lys, Eva to win

Odds: 1.92 on Bet9ja

Eva Lys has won in 14 of her last 16 games in all competitions. Lys, Eva have also won four of her last five games recently while Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva have won two of her last five tennis games. She has gone on to win two straight tennis games in a row but we still expect Eva to win this encounter based on her form.

AFP

Schmiedlova, Anna-Karolina vs Mandlik, Elizabeth

Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Total Set 2

Odds: 1.55 on Bet9ja

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova has played two sets in 11 of the last 12 matches. She has also played two sets in five straight games in a row. Mandlik Elizabeth on the other hand has played two sets in three of her last five games. We expect the same feat in this encounter from either player.

AFP

Bucsa, Cristina vs Hibino, Nao

Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Cristina first set winner

Odds: 1.80 on Bet9ja

Cristina Bucsa has won the 1st set in five of her last six Australian Open games. She has also managed only two first set wins in her last five tennis games which is quite a drop while Hibino Nao has won three first sets in her last five games. However, we expect Cristina to win the first set of this encounter even though the game.

Jeanjean, Leolia vs Tsurenko, Lesia

Thursday, January 12, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Total Set 2

Odds: 1.44 on Bet9ja