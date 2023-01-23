BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 6 odds Bet9ja for German Bundesliga games

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Bundesliga and hope for a green week.

Our tickets include Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Bundesliga

AFP

Schalke vs Leipzig: Leipzig to win @ 1.58 odds

Bayern Munich vs Köln: over 3.5 goals @ 1.63 odds

Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund: over 2.5 goals @ 1.63 odds

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum: Bayer Leverkusen to win @ 1.47 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.17 odds

Booking code: 3F6KWH8

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Schalke vs Leipzig

Tuesday, January 24, 6:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Leipzig to win

Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja

Leipzig has won four of their last five games against Schalke. They have also won three of their last five away games in a row in all competitions while Schalke have not been doing so well at home and have won only once in their last five games in all competitions. This should be an easy win for Leipzig which is why we have tipped them to win this encounter.

AFP

Bayern Munich vs Köln

Tuesday, January 24, 8:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 3.5 goals

Odds: 1.63 on Bet9ja

Bayern Munich has won all five of their previous meetings against Koln and they have also played over 3.5 goals in four of these five meetings. Bayern Munich's home record has been great, they have won four of their last home games in all competitions. They have also scored at least three goals at home in three of their last four home games and they have played over 2.5 goals in all three games. Koln on the other hand conceded in four of their last five games in all competitions.

AFP

Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday, January 25, 6:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.63 on Bet9ja

Dortmund has won three of their last five encounters against Mainz 05. They also have over 2.5 goals in two of their last four games against them. Mainz 05 has played this outcome in two of their last four games in all competitions whereas Dortmund has played the same outcome in three of their last four away games in all competitions.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum

Wednesday, January 25, 8:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Bayer Leverkusen to win

Odds: 1.47 on Bet9ja