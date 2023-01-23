The first round of games after the World Cup break came with some upsets as top German teams like Bayern Munich struggled to win away from home and played a one all draw and Dortmund not finding it easy to win at home. They will continue their quest for the trophy this mid week.
BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 6 odds Bet9ja for German Bundesliga games
The German Bundesliga resumed last weekend after the World Cup break and we have some league games coming up this mid week.
Recommended articles
We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Bundesliga and hope for a green week.
Our tickets include Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Bundesliga
Schalke vs Leipzig: Leipzig to win @ 1.58 odds
Bayern Munich vs Köln: over 3.5 goals @ 1.63 odds
Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund: over 2.5 goals @ 1.63 odds
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum: Bayer Leverkusen to win @ 1.47 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.17 odds
Booking code: 3F6KWH8
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Schalke vs Leipzig
Tuesday, January 24, 6:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Leipzig to win
Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja
Leipzig has won four of their last five games against Schalke. They have also won three of their last five away games in a row in all competitions while Schalke have not been doing so well at home and have won only once in their last five games in all competitions. This should be an easy win for Leipzig which is why we have tipped them to win this encounter.
Bayern Munich vs Köln
Tuesday, January 24, 8:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 3.5 goals
Odds: 1.63 on Bet9ja
Bayern Munich has won all five of their previous meetings against Koln and they have also played over 3.5 goals in four of these five meetings. Bayern Munich's home record has been great, they have won four of their last home games in all competitions. They have also scored at least three goals at home in three of their last four home games and they have played over 2.5 goals in all three games. Koln on the other hand conceded in four of their last five games in all competitions.
Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund
Wednesday, January 25, 6:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.63 on Bet9ja
Dortmund has won three of their last five encounters against Mainz 05. They also have over 2.5 goals in two of their last four games against them. Mainz 05 has played this outcome in two of their last four games in all competitions whereas Dortmund has played the same outcome in three of their last four away games in all competitions.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum
Wednesday, January 25, 8:30pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Bayer Leverkusen to win
Odds: 1.47 on Bet9ja
Bayer Leverkusen has won two of their previous games against Bochum and these two wins were won at Leverkusen’s home ground. Bayer Leverkusen has also won four of their last five home games in all competitions while Bochum has only two wins away from home in their last six games. This should be an easy win for Leverkusen due to their present form.
More from category
-
BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan
-
BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 6 odds Bet9ja for German Bundesliga games
-
BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja betting tips for Southampton vs Newcastle United