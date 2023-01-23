ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 6 odds Bet9ja for German Bundesliga games

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The German Bundesliga resumed last weekend after the World Cup break and we have some league games coming up this mid week.

Betting tips and odds for German Bundesliga
Betting tips and odds for German Bundesliga

The first round of games after the World Cup break came with some upsets as top German teams like Bayern Munich struggled to win away from home and played a one all draw and Dortmund not finding it easy to win at home. They will continue their quest for the trophy this mid week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Bundesliga and hope for a green week.

Our tickets include Leipzig, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Bundesliga
Bet9ja odds for the Bundesliga AFP

Schalke vs Leipzig: Leipzig to win @ 1.58 odds

Bayern Munich vs Köln: over 3.5 goals @ 1.63 odds

Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund: over 2.5 goals @ 1.63 odds

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bochum: Bayer Leverkusen to win @ 1.47 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.17 odds

Booking code: 3F6KWH8

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Tuesday, January 24, 6:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Leipzig to win

Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja

Leipzig has won four of their last five games against Schalke. They have also won three of their last five away games in a row in all competitions while Schalke have not been doing so well at home and have won only once in their last five games in all competitions. This should be an easy win for Leipzig which is why we have tipped them to win this encounter.

RB Leipzig player in action
RB Leipzig player in action AFP

Tuesday, January 24, 8:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 3.5 goals

Odds: 1.63 on Bet9ja

Bayern Munich has won all five of their previous meetings against Koln and they have also played over 3.5 goals in four of these five meetings. Bayern Munich's home record has been great, they have won four of their last home games in all competitions. They have also scored at least three goals at home in three of their last four home games and they have played over 2.5 goals in all three games. Koln on the other hand conceded in four of their last five games in all competitions.

Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich celebrates
Serge Gnabry of Bayern Munich celebrates AFP

Wednesday, January 25, 6:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.63 on Bet9ja

Dortmund has won three of their last five encounters against Mainz 05. They also have over 2.5 goals in two of their last four games against them. Mainz 05 has played this outcome in two of their last four games in all competitions whereas Dortmund has played the same outcome in three of their last four away games in all competitions.

Wednesday, January 25, 8:30pm (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Bayer Leverkusen to win

Odds: 1.47 on Bet9ja

Bayer Leverkusen has won two of their previous games against Bochum and these two wins were won at Leverkusen&rsquo;s home ground. Bayer Leverkusen has also won four of their last five home games in all competitions while Bochum has only two wins away from home in their last six games. This should be an easy win for Leverkusen due to their present form.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan

    BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan

  • Betting tips and odds for German Bundesliga

    BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 6 odds Bet9ja for German Bundesliga games

  • Bet9ja betting tips for Southampton vs Newcastle United

    BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja betting tips for Southampton vs Newcastle United

Recommended articles

BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan

BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 6 odds Bet9ja for German Bundesliga games

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 6 odds Bet9ja for German Bundesliga games

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja betting tips for Southampton vs Newcastle United

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja betting tips for Southampton vs Newcastle United

BETTING TIPS: Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda Bet9ja odds and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda Bet9ja odds and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 6 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 6 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

Over 2000 international Elite athletes set for Gold-Label Lagos City Marathon

Over 2000 international Elite athletes set for Gold-Label Lagos City Marathon

Hakimi teams up with Rema at Joy Awards

Hakimi teams up with Rema at Joy Awards

NCAA: Miracle Thompson rewrites her 60m Hurdles Cloud County College School Record

NCAA: Miracle Thompson rewrites her 60m Hurdles Cloud County College School Record

OPINION: Martin Odegaard finally delivers on teenage potential

OPINION: Martin Odegaard finally delivers on teenage potential

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

Villarreal vs Real Madrid betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Villarreal vs. Real Madrid Copa Del Rey

La Liga betting tips

BETTING TIPS: La Lia betting tips and odds for this weekend

Nigeria Professional Football League betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Double your money with this Nigeria Professional Football League betting tips