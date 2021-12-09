Napoli v Leicester City
Betting Tips: Best Games From The Europa League
There is still so much still at stake for teams in the Europa and Conference League as teams hope to seal their qualification. Below are the best games to bank on;
Napoli are third in Group C and must beat Leicester to go through.
Leicester are top of Group C and must avoid defeat to go through as it is a game that is very important for both sides.
Both teams are struggling in their domestic leagues and home advantage could make Napoli to win at least a half at 1.57 odds.
Sturm Graz v Monaco
Sturm Graz are rooted in the bottom and even with a win, they are guaranteed to finish bottom of Group B.
Monaco have top spot guaranteed due to their superior head-to-head record over PSV. The French side are unbeaten in their last seven in all competitions.
Monaco to win at 1.45 odds.
Royal Antwerp v Olympiakos
Olympiacos are on a five-match winning streak and that should continue here, though they have conceded in their last five away from home.
Royal Antwerp cannot finish higher than fourth and Olympiakos should do enough to win a half.
Away to win either halves at 1.55 odds.
Lazio v Galatasaray
Lazio must beat Galatasaray in order to finish above them but the visitors need to avoid a defeat.
Lazio have only lost once at home all season and that came against Juventus, though last time out on their own turf they drew 4-4.
Lazio to win either halves at 1.33 odds.
Ferencvaros v Bayer Lekerkusen
Ferencvaros have already been knocked out of the competition and cannot even improve on their bottom place finish after five straight defeats.
Bayer Leverkusen have secured first place in Group G and they will be hoping to continue the momentum.
Bayer to win either halves at 1.44 odds.
