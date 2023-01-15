BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA outright winners odds on Bet9ja

We take a look at players who could win the Australian Open WTA tournament as the competitors get ready for the match that will begin in a few hours. This is the first grand slam to be held this year and it's set to be an interesting tournament.
Tennis players and fans alike are eagerly awaiting the start of the first grand slam of the year, the Australian Open WTA event, which begins tomorrow in Melbourne.
Odds on Swiatek, Iga
Swiatek Iga is the WTA World No 1 and she has won three grand slams in her career. She is hoping to add another grand slam to her cabinet in Australia. We have considered the Polish tennis player as one of the possible winners of the first grand slam of the year.
Odds on Sabalenka, Aryna
Sabalenka Aryna has been in good form heading to this tournament. She won the pre match Adelaide Championship WTA tournament held in Australia and will be hoping to bring that form to the Australian open. The Belarus tennis player sits fifth on the WTA world ranking. We have also considered her as a possible winner of this competition.
Odds on Pegula, Jessica
Pegula, Jessica is another tennis player we have considered as favorite to win this tournament. She is ranked third in the WTA ranking in 2023 and she has been doing well recently in tournaments. The US based tennis player has a good shot at winning this year's grand slam tournament.
Odds on Garcia, Caroline
Garcia Caroline is ranked fourth on the WTA world ranking. She has proven herself in recent tournaments and she has a shot at winning her first grand slam. The French tennis player has been put on our list of possible winners for this tournament.
