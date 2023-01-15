BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA outright winners odds on Bet9ja

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja(the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Odds on Swiatek, Iga

Odds: 3.15

Betting code: 3CZD2NG

Swiatek Iga is the WTA World No 1 and she has won three grand slams in her career. She is hoping to add another grand slam to her cabinet in Australia. We have considered the Polish tennis player as one of the possible winners of the first grand slam of the year.

AFP

Odds on Sabalenka, Aryna

Odds: 7.50

Betting code: 3CZDXM5

Sabalenka Aryna has been in good form heading to this tournament. She won the pre match Adelaide Championship WTA tournament held in Australia and will be hoping to bring that form to the Australian open. The Belarus tennis player sits fifth on the WTA world ranking. We have also considered her as a possible winner of this competition.

AFP

Odds on Pegula, Jessica

Odds: 10.00

Betting code: 3CZFQRP

Pegula, Jessica is another tennis player we have considered as favorite to win this tournament. She is ranked third in the WTA ranking in 2023 and she has been doing well recently in tournaments. The US based tennis player has a good shot at winning this year's grand slam tournament.

AFP

Odds on Garcia, Caroline

Odds: 12.00

Betting code: 3CZGS33

Garcia Caroline is ranked fourth on the WTA world ranking. She has proven herself in recent tournaments and she has a shot at winning her first grand slam. The French tennis player has been put on our list of possible winners for this tournament.