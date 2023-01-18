There have been several recent upsets in the 2023 first grand slam, which has had its ups and downs. As the tournament begins its fourth game day, we look forward to what it will have to offer and excitedly await the next slate of matches, which we'll review for you.
BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 7 odds accumulator on Bet9ja
The Australian Open, which is presently in its fourth game day, continues today with a few games already completed.
Recommended articles
We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Australian Open WTA and hope for a green week.
Our tickets include Karolina Pliskova, Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Kimberly Birrell and Aryna Sabalenka respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA
Yulia Putintseva vs Karolina Pliskova: Karolina Pliskova to win @ 1.47 odds
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs Camila Giorgi: Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova to win @ 2.90 odds
Kimberly Birrell vs Fruhvirtova Linda: first set under 9.5 @ 1.66 odds
Aryna Sabalenka vs Shelby Rogers: Aryna Sabalenka to win @ 1.26 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 8.92 odds
Booking code: 3DCZPHB
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Yulia Putintseva vs Karolina Pliskova
Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Karolina Pliskova to win
Odds: 1.47 on Bet9ja
Karolina Pliskova has won five of her previous meetings against Yulia Putintseva. She has also won three of her last five tennis games in all competitions whereas Yulia Putintseva has won three of her last five tennis games. However, we have tipped Karolina Pliskova to win this encounter with ease.
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs Camila Giorgi
Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova to win
Odds: 2.90 on Bet9ja
Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova has won four of her last five tennis games in a row and she has also won the first set in four of her last five games. Camila Giorgi, whose form isn’t as superb as Anna's, has won two of her last five games and she has also lost the first set in three of her last five tennis games in all competitions.
Kimberly Birrell vs Fruhvirtova Linda
Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: First set under 9.5
Odds: 1.66 on Bet9ja
Kimberly Birrell has won three of her last five tennis games and she has also played first set under 9.5 in three of her last five tennis games. Fruhvirtova Linda on the other hand has also won three of her last five games and she has played first set under 9.5 in three of her last five tennis games in all competitions.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Shelby Rogers
Wednesday, January 18, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Aryna Sabalenka to win
Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja
Both players have met twice and Aryna Sabalenka have won both games. Aryna Sabalenka form has been tremendous winning all five of her last tennis games whereas Shelby Rogers has struggled to keep up the pace as she has won only two of her last five games in all competitions.
More from category
-
BETTING TIPS: New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards Bet9ja odds and betting tips
-
BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 7 odds accumulator on Bet9ja
-
BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Australian Open ATP with 6 odds accumulator