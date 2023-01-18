BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 7 odds accumulator on Bet9ja

We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Australian Open WTA and hope for a green week.

Our tickets include Karolina Pliskova, Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Kimberly Birrell and Aryna Sabalenka respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA

AFP

Yulia Putintseva vs Karolina Pliskova: Karolina Pliskova to win @ 1.47 odds

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs Camila Giorgi: Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova to win @ 2.90 odds

Kimberly Birrell vs Fruhvirtova Linda: first set under 9.5 @ 1.66 odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Shelby Rogers: Aryna Sabalenka to win @ 1.26 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 8.92 odds

Booking code: 3DCZPHB

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Yulia Putintseva vs Karolina Pliskova

Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Karolina Pliskova to win

Odds: 1.47 on Bet9ja

Karolina Pliskova has won five of her previous meetings against Yulia Putintseva. She has also won three of her last five tennis games in all competitions whereas Yulia Putintseva has won three of her last five tennis games. However, we have tipped Karolina Pliskova to win this encounter with ease.

AFP

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs Camila Giorgi

Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova to win

Odds: 2.90 on Bet9ja

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova has won four of her last five tennis games in a row and she has also won the first set in four of her last five games. Camila Giorgi, whose form isn’t as superb as Anna's, has won two of her last five games and she has also lost the first set in three of her last five tennis games in all competitions.

AFP

Kimberly Birrell vs Fruhvirtova Linda

Thursday, January 19, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: First set under 9.5

Odds: 1.66 on Bet9ja

Kimberly Birrell has won three of her last five tennis games and she has also played first set under 9.5 in three of her last five tennis games. Fruhvirtova Linda on the other hand has also won three of her last five games and she has played first set under 9.5 in three of her last five tennis games in all competitions.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Shelby Rogers

Wednesday, January 18, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Aryna Sabalenka to win

Odds: 1.28 on Bet9ja