BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 7 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

Sports  >  Betting

The Australian Open, which is presently in round three, continues today, with the tournament gradually reaching its final stage.

Australian Open WTA accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja
Australian Open WTA accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

The 2023 Grand Slam tournament matches are coming thick and fast. The third round of the competition begins tomorrow at midnight, and as was predicted, some well-known players have already been eliminated. We are anticipating the upcoming games as the competitors compete for a berth in the upcoming round.

We have made available an accumulator of 7-odds from the Australian Open WTA and hope for a green week.

Our tickets include Karolina Pliskova, Belinda Bencic, Aryna Sabalenka and Laura Siegemund respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA AFP

Varvara Gracheva vs Karolina Pliskova: Karolina Pliskova to win @ 1.25 odds

Camila Giorgi vs Belinda Bencic: Belinda Bencic to win @ 1.22 odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens: first set under 9.5 @ 1.61 odds

Laura Siegemund vs Caroline Garcia: Laura Siegemund to win a set @ 2.86 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.02 odds

Booking code: 3DMFZTQ

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Saturday, January 21, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Karolina Pliskova to win

Odds: 1.25 on Bet9ja

Karolina Pliskova has won four of her last five tennis games whereas Varvara Gracheva has won three of her last five tennis games. Pliskova has been in good form and she has proven this in the Australian Open WTA tournament. She has also won two back to back games and with her current form we have tipped her to win this encounter.

Karolina Pliskova to win
Karolina Pliskova to win AFP

Saturday, January 21, 2:15am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Belinda Bencic to win

Odds: 1.22 on Bet9ja

Belinda Bencic has won two of her previous tennis games against Camila Giorgi. She is also on a tremendous run of form, having won all five of her previous tennis games. Camila Giorgi on the other hand has also won three of her last five tennis games but her form is of no match to that of Belinda. We have tipped Belinda Bencic to win this encounter.

Camila Giorgi in action
Camila Giorgi in action AFP

Saturday, January 21, 4:15am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: First set under 9.5

Odds: 1.61 on Bet9ja

Aryna Sabalenka has won five of her last tennis games against Elise Mertens. She has also been on a superb run of form winning all five of her last tennis games in all competitions. Aryna Sabalenka played first set under 9.5 in her last five games whereas Elise Mertens has played the same outcome in two of her last five tennis games.

Saturday, January 21, 9:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Laura Siegemund to win a set

Odds: 2.86 on Bet9ja

Laura Siegemund has won three of her last five tennis games in all competitions and in these games she has won at least a set in four of her last five games. Caroline Garcia has also won for of her last five tennis games and she has played a total of three sets in two of her last five games in all competitions.

