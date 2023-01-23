BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 6 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian Open WTA 6 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

The Australian Open WTA, which is presently in its semi final round, continues today, with the tournament gradually reaching its final stage.

Australian Open WTA accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja
Australian Open WTA accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

The Grand Slam tournament matches in 2023 are nearing their conclusion. The competition's semifinal stage will start at midnight tomorrow, and as of right now, some well-known players have already advanced. These players faceoff to earn a spot in the semifinals, we look forward to these games.

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Australian Open WTA and hope for a green week.

Our tickets include Karolina Pliskova, Donna Vekic, Jelena Ostapenko and Caroline Garcia respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA AFP

Karolina Pliskova vs Magda Linette: Karolina Pliskova to win @ 1.60 odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Donna Vekic: Donna Vekic to win a set @ 1.95 odds

Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko: Jelena Ostapenko to win a set @ 1.59 odds

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka: Jessica Pegula to win @ 1.37 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.80 odds

Booking code: 3F5VCGB

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Tuesday, January 24, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Karolina Pliskova to win a set

Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja

Karolina Pliskova has won three of her last meetings against Magda Linette. She has also won four of her last five tennis games in a row. Magda Linette on the other hand has also won four of her last five tennis games in a row but her record against Pliskova is not good enough. We have tipped Pliskova to win this encounter.

Karolina Pliskova in action
Karolina Pliskova in action AFP

Tuesday, January 24, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Donna Vekic to win a set

Odds: 1.95 on Bet9ja

Donna Vekic has won four of her last five meetings against Aryna Sabalenka and she has also won at least a set in all four of her wins. Both players have won all five of their previous tennis games and are in top form. We have predicted Donna Vekic to win at least a set in this encounter due to her good record against Sabalenka.

Sabalenka, Aryna in action
Sabalenka, Aryna in action AFP

Tuesday, January 24, 2:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Jelena Ostapenko to win a set

Odds: 1.59 on Bet9ja

Jelena Ostapenko has won two of her previous meetings against Elena Rybakina and she has also won a set in these games. Ostapenko has also won four of her last five games in a row and she has won a set in all four wins while Rybakina has also won four of her last five games in a row but she has lost at least a set to her opponent in two of those five games.

Tuesday, January 24, 9:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Jessica Pegula to win

Odds: 1.37 on Bet9ja

Both players have played four times and have both shared two wins each between themselves. Jessica Pegula has been in good form recently and has won all four of her last five games in a row whereas Victoria Azarenka has won four of her last five games in a row. We have tipped Jessica to win this encounter due to her good form which is a bit better than Azerenka&rsquo;s.

