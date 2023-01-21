The 2023 Grand Slam tournament matches are coming thick and fast. The fourth round of the competition begins tomorrow at midnight, and as it stands, some well-known players have already made it through many rounds of games. We are anticipating the upcoming games as the competitors compete for a berth in the quarter final.
BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 4 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja
The Australian Open, which is presently in round four, continues today, with the tournament gradually reaching its final stage.
Recommended articles
We have made available an accumulator of 4-odds from the Australian Open WTA and hope for a green week.
Our tickets include Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Victoria Azarenka respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA
Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova: Barbora Krejcikova to win a set @ 1.56 odds
Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina: Elena Rybakina to win a set @ 2.06 odds
Jelena Ostapenko vs Coco Gauff: Coco Gauff to win @ 1.22 odds
Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zhu: Victoria Azarenka to win @ 1.15 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 4.51 odds
Booking code: 3DRPZCL
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova
Sunday, January 22, 1:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Barbora Krejcikova to win a set
Odds: 1.56 on Bet9ja
Barbora Krejcikova has been in good form in recent games, winning four of her last five tennis games. We have tipped her to win at least a set in this encounter due to her recent run of form. Jessica Pegulaon the other hand also has a good run of form. She has won all five of her last tennis games in all competitions. However, we still expect Barbora to nick a set in this encounter.
Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina
Sunday, January 22, 2:30am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Elena Rybakina to win a set
Odds: 2.06 on Bet9ja
Both players have met twice and have kept one win each to themselves. Both players are also in good form and have been playing well in this competition. We expect Elena Rybakina to win a set due to her good run of form. She has won three of her last four tennis games while Iga Swiatek has won four of her last five tennis games.
Jelena Ostapenko vs Coco Gauff
Sunday, January 22, 3:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Coco Gauff to win
Odds: 1.22 on Bet9ja
Cori Gauff won in her last encounter against Jelena Ostapenko and she will be hoping to get another win to move to the quarter finals of this tournament. She has won five of her last tennis games and she has been on a good run of form whereas Jelena Ostapenko has won three of her last five games. Coco has been tipped by the bookies to win this game and we are also tipping her to win this encounter.
Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zhu
Sunday, January 22, 11:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Victoria Azarenka to win
Odds: 1.15 on Bet9ja
Both players are in good form lately. They have both won three of their previous tennis games in a row in all competitions. However, we have tipped Victoria Azarenka to win this encounter. She has also been tipped by the bookies to win this game without much pressure.
More from category
-
BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 4 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja
-
BETTING TIPS: La Lia betting tips and odds for this weekend
-
BETTING TIPS: Serie A betting tips and odds for this weekend