BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 4 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

We have made available an accumulator of 4-odds from the Australian Open WTA and hope for a green week.

Our tickets include Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Victoria Azarenka respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open WTA

Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova: Barbora Krejcikova to win a set @ 1.56 odds

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina: Elena Rybakina to win a set @ 2.06 odds

Jelena Ostapenko vs Coco Gauff: Coco Gauff to win @ 1.22 odds

Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zhu: Victoria Azarenka to win @ 1.15 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 4.51 odds

Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova

Sunday, January 22, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Barbora Krejcikova to win a set

Odds: 1.56 on Bet9ja

Barbora Krejcikova has been in good form in recent games, winning four of her last five tennis games. We have tipped her to win at least a set in this encounter due to her recent run of form. Jessica Pegulaon the other hand also has a good run of form. She has won all five of her last tennis games in all competitions. However, we still expect Barbora to nick a set in this encounter.

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina

Sunday, January 22, 2:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Elena Rybakina to win a set

Odds: 2.06 on Bet9ja

Both players have met twice and have kept one win each to themselves. Both players are also in good form and have been playing well in this competition. We expect Elena Rybakina to win a set due to her good run of form. She has won three of her last four tennis games while Iga Swiatek has won four of her last five tennis games.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Coco Gauff

Sunday, January 22, 3:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Coco Gauff to win

Odds: 1.22 on Bet9ja

Cori Gauff won in her last encounter against Jelena Ostapenko and she will be hoping to get another win to move to the quarter finals of this tournament. She has won five of her last tennis games and she has been on a good run of form whereas Jelena Ostapenko has won three of her last five games. Coco has been tipped by the bookies to win this game and we are also tipping her to win this encounter.

Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zhu

Sunday, January 22, 11:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Victoria Azarenka to win

Odds: 1.15 on Bet9ja