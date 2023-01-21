ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 4 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

The Australian Open, which is presently in round four, continues today, with the tournament gradually reaching its final stage.

The 2023 Grand Slam tournament matches are coming thick and fast. The fourth round of the competition begins tomorrow at midnight, and as it stands, some well-known players have already made it through many rounds of games. We are anticipating the upcoming games as the competitors compete for a berth in the quarter final.

We have made available an accumulator of 4-odds from the Australian Open WTA and hope for a green week.

Our tickets include Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff and Victoria Azarenka respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Jessica Pegula vs Barbora Krejcikova: Barbora Krejcikova to win a set @ 1.56 odds

Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina: Elena Rybakina to win a set @ 2.06 odds

Jelena Ostapenko vs Coco Gauff: Coco Gauff to win @ 1.22 odds

Victoria Azarenka vs Lin Zhu: Victoria Azarenka to win @ 1.15 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 4.51 odds

Booking code: 3DRPZCL

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Sunday, January 22, 1:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Barbora Krejcikova to win a set

Odds: 1.56 on Bet9ja

Barbora Krejcikova has been in good form in recent games, winning four of her last five tennis games. We have tipped her to win at least a set in this encounter due to her recent run of form. Jessica Pegulaon the other hand also has a good run of form. She has won all five of her last tennis games in all competitions. However, we still expect Barbora to nick a set in this encounter.

Sunday, January 22, 2:30am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Elena Rybakina to win a set

Odds: 2.06 on Bet9ja

Both players have met twice and have kept one win each to themselves. Both players are also in good form and have been playing well in this competition. We expect Elena Rybakina to win a set due to her good run of form. She has won three of her last four tennis games while Iga Swiatek has won four of her last five tennis games.

Sunday, January 22, 3:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Coco Gauff to win

Odds: 1.22 on Bet9ja

Cori Gauff won in her last encounter against Jelena Ostapenko and she will be hoping to get another win to move to the quarter finals of this tournament. She has won five of her last tennis games and she has been on a good run of form whereas Jelena Ostapenko has won three of her last five games. Coco has been tipped by the bookies to win this game and we are also tipping her to win this encounter.

Sunday, January 22, 11:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Victoria Azarenka to win

Odds: 1.15 on Bet9ja

Both players are in good form lately. They have both won three of their previous tennis games in a row in all competitions. However, we have tipped Victoria Azarenka to win this encounter. She has also been tipped by the bookies to win this game without much pressure.

