BETTING TIPS: Australian Open ATP outright winners odds on Bet9ja

As the players prepare for the competition due to start in a couple of hours, we take a look at players who could be crowned as the champion of the Australian Open ATP tournament.
The Australian Open ATP tournament kicks off tomorrow in Melbourne and many tennis players and fans anticipate the first grand slam of the year.
Odds on Djokovic, Novak
Odds: 1.76
Djokovic, Novak sits fifth in the ATP world ranking and he is one of the favorites to win the first grand slam of the year. The Serbian won the recent pre match Adelaide Championship in Australia and he has won 21 grand slams in his career and will be hoping to add another grand slam to his trophy cabinet.
Odds on Medvedev, Daniil
Odds: 6.25
Medvedev Daniil is another possible winner for the competition. The Russian player has been doing well for himself in recent tournaments and we have tipped him to also challenge for the trophy. He has won only one grand slam in his career.
Odds on Tsitsipas, Stefanos
Odds: 12.00
Tsitsipas, Stefanos has always performed well when it comes to grand slam tournaments. He is also one of the contenders to win this competition. The Greek tennis player sits forth in the ATP ranking and has not won any major grand slam tournaments. He will also be hoping he can win this tournament and also have a grand slam trophy.
Odds on Nadal, Rafael
Odds: 15.00
Nadal, Rafael is a Spanish tennis player who has 22 grand slams to his name. He is also a major competitor in this tournament and he has a shot at winning this competition. The Spanish tennis player is ranked second on the ATP ranking. We have also considered him as one of the favorites to win this year's Australian Open.
