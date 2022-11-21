Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Germany v Japan

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

Germany and Japan will be an entertaining match to look out for with both countries going against each other at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The game will be played at Khalifa International Stadium by 14pm.

Betting tips and odds on Germany v Japan
Betting tips and odds on Germany v Japan

The Group E match between Germany and Japan has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

Recommended articles

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Betting code: 33ZGLFW

The German team have been on a bad run of form in recent games but even with that they have scored and conceded in seven of their last eight international games in all competition. Japan on the other hand have also not been convincing either losing just once and winning three games of their last six international games. They have also scored in four of their last six international matches. Both teams have quality players and will be looking to attack each other from the start of the whistle.

We have predicted both team scores in this match based on our stat analysis.

Jamal Musiala representing Germany
Jamal Musiala representing Germany Pulse Nigeria

Betting code: 33ZHJ8S

Germany has a very good squad in this tournament even though their form has not been top notch as it has always been in recent years. The game against Japan won't be an easy run for them but they have the quality to see the match through and claim the day. Japan are also a good side and should not be written off in this game because countries like this can cause an upset when not expected but even with this the German Machines should be able to see this through.

We have predicted that Germany will win against Japan.

Betting code: 33ZJ6SB

Both teams have not shy away from scoring goals in their past international games. Germany has a good scoring record in the world cup tournament and Japan also have a good scoring record in their runs to the world cup. The German machine has a team that can score as many goals as they want and we expect this game to be full of goals as it should be.

We have predicted over 2.5 goals in this game because of their attacking prowess.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Betting tips and odds on Belgium v Canada

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Belgium v Canada

  • Betting tips and odds on Germany v Japan

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Germany v Japan

  • Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

    Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Recommended articles

Osimhen and other big losers from Nigeria's World Cup absence

Osimhen and other big losers from Nigeria's World Cup absence

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Belgium v Canada

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Belgium v Canada

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Germany v Japan

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Germany v Japan

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

Qatar 2022: Day 2 Live - England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands, USA vs Wales

QATAR 2022: Saka shines, Maguire makes assist, Bellingham sets record as England thrash Iran

QATAR 2022: Saka shines, Maguire makes assist, Bellingham sets record as England thrash Iran

Qatar 2022: Denmark vs Tunisia: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h

Qatar 2022: Denmark vs Tunisia: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h

‘From Villain to Hero’ - Fans sing Bukayo Saka’s praises as England teach Iran fatal lesson in World Cup opener

‘From Villain to Hero’ - Fans sing Bukayo Saka’s praises as England teach Iran fatal lesson in World Cup opener

Why Karim Benzema’s injury could be a blessing in disguise for France

Why Karim Benzema’s injury could be a blessing in disguise for France

Trending

World Cup winner odds

Qatar 2022: Odds on possible World Cup winner

Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds and prediction on African teams to win the World Cup

Qatar 2022 popular bets

Qatar 2022 popular bets on favorites to win

Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador

Qatar 2022: Betting tips on Qatar vs Ecuador