Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Germany v Japan

The German team have been on a bad run of form in recent games but even with that they have scored and conceded in seven of their last eight international games in all competition. Japan on the other hand have also not been convincing either losing just once and winning three games of their last six international games. They have also scored in four of their last six international matches. Both teams have quality players and will be looking to attack each other from the start of the whistle.

We have predicted both team scores in this match based on our stat analysis.

Germany has a very good squad in this tournament even though their form has not been top notch as it has always been in recent years. The game against Japan won't be an easy run for them but they have the quality to see the match through and claim the day. Japan are also a good side and should not be written off in this game because countries like this can cause an upset when not expected but even with this the German Machines should be able to see this through.

We have predicted that Germany will win against Japan.

Both teams have not shy away from scoring goals in their past international games. Germany has a good scoring record in the world cup tournament and Japan also have a good scoring record in their runs to the world cup. The German machine has a team that can score as many goals as they want and we expect this game to be full of goals as it should be.