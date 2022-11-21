The Group E match between Belgium and Canada has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.
Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Belgium v Canada
Canada’s first appearance in the FIFA World Cup is imminent as they face one of the strongest teams Belgium in the competition. The Canadian Team has not made an appearance in the world cup and will be hoping they beat Belgium when both teams meet..
*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Belgium to win @ 1.53 odds
Betting code: 33ZNYDS
Belgium have a very strong team and have performed well in recent world cups. They won the bronze medal in the 2018 world cup and will begin another world cup campaign when they face Canada in their opening game. However, Canada are just making their first appearance in the world cup and they are the underdogs going into the game with their lack of experience in the world cup. A win for Belgium is quite certain because there are a lot of factors that go against Canada causing an upset for them. Their lack of experience in this tournament will play a key role in the outcome of this game.
We have tipped Belgium to win this game outrightly
Belgium to score 1-2 goals@ 1.63 odds
Betting code: 33ZPS8D
The Belgian side are a goal scoring team with lots of attacking threat in their ranks. Looking at their previous stats heading to this game, Belgium have scored at least two goals in four of their last seven international games. We hope for more improvement from them because they have the quality of players who can find the back of the net with ease.
We have backed Belgium to score 1-2 goals in this game.
Canada over 0.5 goals @ 1.61 odds
Betting code: 33ZQP7V
The Canadian team also has a good scoring record in their previous international matches. Even though this is their first ever world cup tournament they have proven to the world that they can score goals regardless of the pressure. Canada have scored at least a goal in five of their six international games in all competitions.
We have predicted Canada to score at least a goal in this game.
