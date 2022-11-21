Qatar 2022: Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

Stephen Oladehinde
We take a look at the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia which will kick off by 11am at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. Argentina have been tipped to win the tournament and we are looking forward to how they will fare when they face Saudi Arabia.

Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia
Betting tips and odds on Argentina v Saudi Arabia

The Group D game between Argentina and Saudi Arabia has some exciting options to pick from and we have analyzed these options for you.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Argentina have been on a free scoring rampage in recent games. They scored five goals in their friendly match against UAE. The Argentine side have the quality of players that could score up to three goals against Saudi Arabia with the likes of Lionel Messi who is their overall highest goal scorer leading the charge for them.

We have tipped them to have a free scoring game and they should be able to score at least three goals in this game.

Messi in action for Argentina
The first half of this match will be the key on how the game would turn out to be. With the Argentine team on a goal scoring form we expect them to come out all blazing against the Saudi Arabian side who does not have the quality of players Argentina has at the moment.

We are predicting over 1.5 goals to be scored in the first half of this match.

The combination of Argentina's goal scoring form and their winning rate has been the major reason we picked this option. Looking at their stats in previous international games, the Argentine team has won and also scored three or more goals in five of their last international games in all competition and this was an easy option to pick without any doubt.

We have tipped Argentina to win and score three or more goals against Saudi Arabia.

