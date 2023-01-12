BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Napoli vs Juventus Serie A game

The match between Napoli vs Juventus has been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Napoli to win @ 2.00 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CJ7F6G

Napoli have won three of their last five meetings against Juventus and have also won twice in a row against them. Napoli’s form has been great this season, losing only once in Serie A and maintaining the top spot. The league leaders have also gone on to win five of their last home games in a row in all competitions. However, both teams are doing quite well recently and we are expecting a very tense game but we expect Napoli to win this encounter.

AFP

Both teams score @ 1.77 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CJ93K6

In previous meetings between these two teams we have seen them both score against each other. Three of their last five encounters have produced goal-goal. However, both teams have rarely played goal-goal in their recent Serie A games, having played this option twice in their last five games.

AFP

First half draw @ 2.06 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3CJF2FX