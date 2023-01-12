Napoli have been in good form since the start of the season and they are top of the league table with a seven lead. Juventus on the other hand have had some ups and downs this season but have found a way to get their season up and running away and they sit second on the league table behind Napoli. Both teams will lockhorns this weekend as we anticipate an interesting game and tactical approach by both managers.
BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Napoli vs Juventus Serie A game
There are enticing odds available on Bet9ja for the Serie A game involving Napoli vs Juventus and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.
The match between Napoli vs Juventus has been analyzed for you.
Napoli to win @ 2.00 odds on Bet9ja
Napoli have won three of their last five meetings against Juventus and have also won twice in a row against them. Napoli’s form has been great this season, losing only once in Serie A and maintaining the top spot. The league leaders have also gone on to win five of their last home games in a row in all competitions. However, both teams are doing quite well recently and we are expecting a very tense game but we expect Napoli to win this encounter.
Both teams score @ 1.77 odds on Bet9ja
In previous meetings between these two teams we have seen them both score against each other. Three of their last five encounters have produced goal-goal. However, both teams have rarely played goal-goal in their recent Serie A games, having played this option twice in their last five games.
First half draw @ 2.06 odds on Bet9ja
Based on how good both teams are, we expect a very tight game in the first half. Juventus has played the first half draw in seven of their last eight Serie A away games. This option is what we need to look out for in this game knowing how good both teams have been performing recently. We have predicted a first half draw for this encounter.
