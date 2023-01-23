ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

There are enticing odds available on Bet9ja for the Serie A game involving Lazio and Milan and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.

Odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan
Odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan

Both teams are presently not in good form and have struggled to pick up points in their respective league games. However, Milan has been superior in this encounter and has won more games against Lazio. They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways and add more wins to their previous tally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The match between Lazio vs Milan has been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3F6P5K6

Lazio has only had one home win against Milan in their last five games. However their home record is a bit better in their last five games. They have won two of their last four home games in all competitions whereas Milan has struggled with just one win away from home in their last four games.

Mattia Zaccagni of Lazio in action
Mattia Zaccagni of Lazio in action AFP

Betting code: 3F6PGGC

Both teams have the tendency of scoring goals against each other. This outcome has been done by both teams in two of their last five meetings. However, Lazio has scored and conceded in three of their last five home games while Milan has also scored and conceded in three of their last five away games.

Rafa Leao in action for AC Milan
Rafa Leao in action for AC Milan AFP

Betting code: 3F6PTDL

Four of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals and we expect the same feat in this encounter. Lazio has played over 2.5 goals in three of their last four home games in all competitions whereas Milan has also played this outcome in three of their last four away games in all competitions. We expect multiple goals in this encounter as we have predicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan

    BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan

  • Betting tips and odds for German Bundesliga

    BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 6 odds Bet9ja for German Bundesliga games

  • Bet9ja betting tips for Southampton vs Newcastle United

    BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja betting tips for Southampton vs Newcastle United

Recommended articles

BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan

BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 6 odds Bet9ja for German Bundesliga games

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 6 odds Bet9ja for German Bundesliga games

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja betting tips for Southampton vs Newcastle United

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja betting tips for Southampton vs Newcastle United

BETTING TIPS: Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda Bet9ja odds and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Karen Khachanov vs Sebastian Korda Bet9ja odds and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 6 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 6 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

Over 2000 international Elite athletes set for Gold-Label Lagos City Marathon

Over 2000 international Elite athletes set for Gold-Label Lagos City Marathon

Hakimi teams up with Rema at Joy Awards

Hakimi teams up with Rema at Joy Awards

NCAA: Miracle Thompson rewrites her 60m Hurdles Cloud County College School Record

NCAA: Miracle Thompson rewrites her 60m Hurdles Cloud County College School Record

OPINION: Martin Odegaard finally delivers on teenage potential

OPINION: Martin Odegaard finally delivers on teenage potential

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

Villarreal vs Real Madrid betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Villarreal vs. Real Madrid Copa Del Rey

La Liga betting tips

BETTING TIPS: La Lia betting tips and odds for this weekend

Nigeria Professional Football League betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Double your money with this Nigeria Professional Football League betting tips