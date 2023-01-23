Both teams are presently not in good form and have struggled to pick up points in their respective league games. However, Milan has been superior in this encounter and has won more games against Lazio. They will be looking to bounce back to winning ways and add more wins to their previous tally.
BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan
There are enticing odds available on Bet9ja for the Serie A game involving Lazio and Milan and we have analyzed the best tips for this game.
Recommended articles
The match between Lazio vs Milan has been analyzed for you.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Lazio to win or draw @ 1.52 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3F6P5K6
Lazio has only had one home win against Milan in their last five games. However their home record is a bit better in their last five games. They have won two of their last four home games in all competitions whereas Milan has struggled with just one win away from home in their last four games.
Both teams score @ 1.65 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3F6PGGC
Both teams have the tendency of scoring goals against each other. This outcome has been done by both teams in two of their last five meetings. However, Lazio has scored and conceded in three of their last five home games while Milan has also scored and conceded in three of their last five away games.
Over 2.5 goals @1.85 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3F6PTDL
Four of their last five meetings have produced over 2.5 goals and we expect the same feat in this encounter. Lazio has played over 2.5 goals in three of their last four home games in all competitions whereas Milan has also played this outcome in three of their last four away games in all competitions. We expect multiple goals in this encounter as we have predicted.
More from category
-
BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan
-
BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 6 odds Bet9ja for German Bundesliga games
-
BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja betting tips for Southampton vs Newcastle United