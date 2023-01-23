BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Lazio vs Milan

The match between Lazio vs Milan has been analyzed for you.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Lazio to win or draw @ 1.52 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3F6P5K6

Lazio has only had one home win against Milan in their last five games. However their home record is a bit better in their last five games. They have won two of their last four home games in all competitions whereas Milan has struggled with just one win away from home in their last four games.

AFP

Both teams score @ 1.65 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3F6PGGC

Both teams have the tendency of scoring goals against each other. This outcome has been done by both teams in two of their last five meetings. However, Lazio has scored and conceded in three of their last five home games while Milan has also scored and conceded in three of their last five away games.

AFP

Over 2.5 goals @1.85 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3F6PTDL