Betting Tips: 5 odds to bank on this Saturday

Sulaiman 'Pooja' Adebayo

Some tips to help you enjoy some cool wins this Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund and Leipzip look like sure wins this Saturday
Borussia Dortmund and Leipzip look like sure wins this Saturday

Some leagues in Europe will be going on break and it is very important to finish on a high like Bayern Munich on Friday night.

See below the best straight wins;

  • Greuther v Augsburg 

Greuther recorded their first win in the league after 12 losses and they will believe it will continue.

Augsburg grabbed their first away win in 13 games last time out in Koln and between both sides, the visitors seem stronger.

Augsburg to win at 2.40 odds.

  • AZ Alkmaar v Willem II

With a massive away win at Ajax, AZ are fired up as the winter break approaches.

Willem II have lost 6 games in a row and a very bad away form.

AZ to win at 1.33 odds.

  • Hertha Berlin v Dortmund 
Dortmund need wins to put pressure on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich
Dortmund need wins to put pressure on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich AFP

Borussia Dortmund need to find their form as they are now 6 points behind Bayern.

Borussia Dortmund have won their last 5 matches against Hertha Berlin in all competitions.

Haaland is back from injury and already banging in the goals.

Dortmund to win at 1.65 odds.

  • Gil Vicente v Sporting 

Sporting are on 13 matches unbeaten and in great form ahead of this weekend clash with Gil Vicente.

Gil Vicente on the other hand are in good form as well with 5 games in the league.

Sporting to win at 1.55 odds.

  • RB Leipzig v Arminia 
RB Leipzig have been in fine form lately
RB Leipzig have been in fine form lately AFP

Leipzig have been fine at home this season and against Arminia, who are struggling in front of goal, the home side should pick all 3 points.

RB Leipzig have won 5 of their last 6 home matches (Bundesliga).

Home win at 1.23 odds.

Sulaiman Adebayo is a Nigerian-based sports journalist, FIFA accredited photographer and bet consultant.

