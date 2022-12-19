There is no break after the World Cup, and club football is resuming immediately.
BETTING: Sure betting tips from Copa Del Rey
We picked the best betting options from day two, round two, of the Copa Del Rey.
Recommended articles
The second round, day two of the Copa Del Rey is on December 21st, providing opportunities to make money from sports betting.
We have picked up the best betting tips from this round of games.
*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Atletico Saguntino vs Rayo Vallecano (Rayo Vallecano to win) @ 1.24 odds
Booking code: 38F2M3R
Atletico Saguntino beat a team in a higher division in the previous round of the competition.
However, they will be facing last season's semi-finalists Rayo Vallecano in this round, and we expect the La Liga side to beat them.
CD Arnedo vs Osasuna (Over 2.5) @ 1.75 odds
Booking code:38F2M3R
CD Arnedo conceded three or more goals to teams in the same division as them in three of their last five games.
We expect La Liga side Osasuna to be able to achieve at least the same, if not better.
Juventud Torremolinos CF vs Sevilla (Sevilla to win) @ 1.19 odds
Booking code: 38F2XK7
Sevilla have had many issues this season, but they seem to be pulling towards the right direction under new manager Jorge Sanpaolo.
If their form in recent matches is anything to go by, we expect them to beat Juventud Torremolinos convincingly.
More from category
-
BETTING: Sure betting tips from Copa Del Rey
-
BETTING: Betting tips from Copa Del Rey round 2
-
BETTING: Lineker loyalty rewarded, as World Cup accumulator pays out