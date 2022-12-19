ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Sure betting tips from Copa Del Rey

We picked the best betting options from day two, round two, of the Copa Del Rey.

IMAGO / Ulmer FUSSBALL INTERNATIONAL Copa del Rey FINALE 2013/2014 FC Barcelona - Real Madrid 16.04.2014 JUBEL Real Madrid; Cristiano Ronaldo
There is no break after the World Cup, and club football is resuming immediately.

The second round, day two of the Copa Del Rey is on December 21st, providing opportunities to make money from sports betting.

We have picked up the best betting tips from this round of games.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Booking code: 38F2M3R

Atletico Saguntino beat a team in a higher division in the previous round of the competition.

However, they will be facing last season's semi-finalists Rayo Vallecano in this round, and we expect the La Liga side to beat them.

IMAGO / NurPhoto Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano - Copa Del Rey Semifinal Bebe of Rayo Vallecano de Madrid during the Copa del Rey Semifinal match between Betis and Rayo at Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 03, 2022 in Seville, Spain.
Booking code:38F2M3R

CD Arnedo conceded three or more goals to teams in the same division as them in three of their last five games.

We expect La Liga side Osasuna to be able to achieve at least the same, if not better.

Booking code: 38F2XK7

Sevilla have had many issues this season, but they seem to be pulling towards the right direction under new manager Jorge Sanpaolo.

Copa del Rey 2022-23 match between Velarde and Sevilla, played at La Maruca stadium. In this picture, Adnan Januzaj (Sevilla).
If their form in recent matches is anything to go by, we expect them to beat Juventud Torremolinos convincingly.

