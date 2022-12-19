BETTING: Sure betting tips from Copa Del Rey

The second round, day two of the Copa Del Rey is on December 21st, providing opportunities to make money from sports betting.

We have picked up the best betting tips from this round of games.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Atletico Saguntino vs Rayo Vallecano (Rayo Vallecano to win) @ 1.24 odds

Booking code: 38F2M3R

Atletico Saguntino beat a team in a higher division in the previous round of the competition.

However, they will be facing last season's semi-finalists Rayo Vallecano in this round, and we expect the La Liga side to beat them.

CD Arnedo vs Osasuna (Over 2.5) @ 1.75 odds

Booking code:38F2M3R

CD Arnedo conceded three or more goals to teams in the same division as them in three of their last five games.

We expect La Liga side Osasuna to be able to achieve at least the same, if not better.

Juventud Torremolinos CF vs Sevilla (Sevilla to win) @ 1.19 odds

Booking code: 38F2XK7

Sevilla have had many issues this season, but they seem to be pulling towards the right direction under new manager Jorge Sanpaolo.

