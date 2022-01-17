Betting: Serie A value picks for Monday

The red and blue side of Milan play almost 24 hours after their city rivals against a team facing a relegation battle. AC Milan are in top form, seeing them just one point behind their city rivals even though the Nerazzurri have a game in hand.

Spezia on the other hand have seen some odd results go their way this season. A 1-0 win over Napoli without taking a shot on target.

However, looking at the match between Milan and Genoa in the Coppa Italia shows that even when the Rossoneri have problems in their style of play, they find a way to win.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic failed to hit the mark in AC Milan's derby draw with Inter Milan AFP

Bologna vs Napoli

The third-placed team in Italy were one of the early pacesetters in the league. Injuries and poor form have seen them slip down including a shock 1-0 loss to Spezia.

This week they visit Sinisa Mihajlovic's side who are 13th on the table. The Neapolitans are set to lose captain Insigne to MLS but for now they need to focus if they are to stick their places in the top three and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Bologna side are often highly organised so it won't be easy for the side from Naples.

Fiorentina vs Genoa

Most could see the 4-0 loss to Torino coming, but Fiorentina will be happy they have been able to reduce the tension around star man Dusan Vlahovic.

Against a Genoa side that just fired Andriy Shevchenko, they can be optimistic about a point. The basement side have picked up some vital points in the past weeks, but a loss in the Coppa Italia to Milan might have hit their optimism against a team that is searching for a way into Europe in order to keep their star players.

