Betting: Serie A value picks for Monday

Authors:

Mr Genius Tips
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The Italian Serie A brings excitement and promises profit for bettors around the world. We look at the predictions and tips that could be very rewarding in these fixtures.

Recommended articles

The red and blue side of Milan play almost 24 hours after their city rivals against a team facing a relegation battle. AC Milan are in top form, seeing them just one point behind their city rivals even though the Nerazzurri have a game in hand.

Spezia on the other hand have seen some odd results go their way this season. A 1-0 win over Napoli without taking a shot on target.

However, looking at the match between Milan and Genoa in the Coppa Italia shows that even when the Rossoneri have problems in their style of play, they find a way to win.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic failed to hit the mark in AC Milan's derby draw with Inter Milan AFP

Betting tips

Prediction for the game is AC milan to win @ 1.35 odds on BetKing

Value bet: Home to win 2:0/2:1/ 3:0/3:1 which is available @2.25 odds on BetKing

The third-placed team in Italy were one of the early pacesetters in the league. Injuries and poor form have seen them slip down including a shock 1-0 loss to Spezia.

This week they visit Sinisa Mihajlovic's side who are 13th on the table. The Neapolitans are set to lose captain Insigne to MLS but for now they need to focus if they are to stick their places in the top three and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The Bologna side are often highly organised so it won't be easy for the side from Naples.

Napoli and Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne has signed a four-year deal with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer that begins in July
Napoli and Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne has signed a four-year deal with Toronto FC of Major League Soccer that begins in July AFP

Verdict

No goal in the first fifteen minutes @1.35 odds on BetKing

Value pick: Napoli Draw no bet @1.40 odd

Most could see the 4-0 loss to Torino coming, but Fiorentina will be happy they have been able to reduce the tension around star man Dusan Vlahovic.

Against a Genoa side that just fired Andriy Shevchenko, they can be optimistic about a point. The basement side have picked up some vital points in the past weeks, but a loss in the Coppa Italia to Milan might have hit their optimism against a team that is searching for a way into Europe in order to keep their star players.

Verdict

Florentina to win or draw and under 4.5 match goals @1.34 odds on BetKing

Value bet: Vlahovic to score @ 1.75 odds

Topics:

Authors:

Mr Genius Tips

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sangare loses father

AFCON 2021: Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sangare loses father

Guardiola hails Man City's mental strength

Guardiola hails Man City's mental strength

Cameroon vs Cape Verde: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Preview

Cameroon vs Cape Verde: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Preview

AFCON 2021: Group A Matchday 3 predictions

AFCON 2021: Group A Matchday 3 predictions

Betting: Serie A value picks for Monday

Betting: Serie A value picks for Monday

Saudi's Al Hilal to face Istiklol in Asian Champions League

Saudi's Al Hilal to face Istiklol in Asian Champions League

Trending

Betting 101: All you need to know about staking your money on football games

Betting 101: An article teaching you how to get

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 8 (Group E & F) predictions

Max-Alain Gradel (R) celebrates after scoring Ivory Coast's goal against Equatorial Guinea

Betting: 5 big odds picks from Europe's major leagues this weekend

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus scored the winner in a 1-0 victory against Chelsea

Betting: Afcon 2021 Day 2 (Group B&C) predictions