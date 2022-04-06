Punter wins 67 MILLION NAIRA after staking on the Lakers missing NBA playoffs 7 months ago

While this development comes as a shock to many basketball fans, it appears one person had already seen this coming as far back as September 2021.

In early September, before the start of the 2021/22 season, an unnamed bettor staked $10,000, approximately 4,157,200.00 NGN (going by the current official Dollar/Naira rate) on the Los Angeles Lakers not making the playoffs this season.

To give an idea of how ridiculous this bet was at the time, the Lakers were the NBA champions in 2020 and got knocked out in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

The odds for them to not make the 2022 playoffs at the time of this bet were set at +1600 (17.00 in decimal odds) which makes it unfathomable that this punter was even brave enough to put that kind of money on it.

That bravery has now been rewarded with a massive return on investment, leading to a $160,000 windfall (minus the $10,000 stake), approximately 67 million Naira.

The punter's identity remains unknown but we're pretty sure he/she feels on top of the world right now, something like this.

