Punter wins 67 MILLION NAIRA after staking on the Lakers missing NBA playoffs 7 months ago

Tunde Young
A seven-month-old bet on the Los Angeles Lakers missing out on the NBA playoffs has been won.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost 121-110 to the Phoenix Suns on April 5 2022 which means they are mathematically out of the play-in tournament and the 2022 NBA Playoffs by extension.

While this development comes as a shock to many basketball fans, it appears one person had already seen this coming as far back as September 2021.

In early September, before the start of the 2021/22 season, an unnamed bettor staked $10,000, approximately 4,157,200.00 NGN (going by the current official Dollar/Naira rate) on the Los Angeles Lakers not making the playoffs this season.

To give an idea of how ridiculous this bet was at the time, the Lakers were the NBA champions in 2020 and got knocked out in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

The odds for them to not make the 2022 playoffs at the time of this bet were set at +1600 (17.00 in decimal odds) which makes it unfathomable that this punter was even brave enough to put that kind of money on it.

The Lakers were expected to challenge for the title this season
The Lakers were expected to challenge for the title this season ASSOCIATED PRESS

That bravery has now been rewarded with a massive return on investment, leading to a $160,000 windfall (minus the $10,000 stake), approximately 67 million Naira.

The punter's identity remains unknown but we're pretty sure he/she feels on top of the world right now, something like this.

Here's how the punter must be feeling right now
Here's how the punter must be feeling right now Tenor

The bet was a longshot to say the least as the lakers were considered the second-best team in the league at the time, only behind the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA Championship odds.

Tunde Young

