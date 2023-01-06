Only two seasons ago, this was the Champions League final. Chelsea vs Manchester City is one of the biggest games in England, and it provides an opportunity to make money from sports betting.
BETTING: Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup betting tips and correct score
We have picked out the best betting tips from the FA Cup fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City.
Recommended articles
We have selected the best betting tips from this game for you.
*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)
Chelsea vs Manchester City (under 2.5) @ 2.20
Booking code: 3BQGPHN
This fixture has become notoriously low scoring in recent times.
Four of the last five games in this tie ended with a 1-0 scoreline, with the fifth being only 2-0.
Given the recent meetings between both teams, we anticipate a closely contested tie.
Manchester City vs Chelsea (Manchester City win) @ 1.38
Booking code: 3BQGSV6
Manchester City has won all four of their prior matches, including a 1-0 victory only yesterday, making this game increasingly one-sided in recent years.
Manchester City beat Chelsea home and away last season and has shown a considerable level of dominance in big games this season.
We expect them to win this match.
Chelsea vs Manchester City (Manchester City win 1-0) @ 7.50
Booking code: 3BQHV7H
Three of the last four games between the two sides have ended in a 1-0 win for Manchester City.
It is only reasonable to expect this scoreline again, as they played out such a result less than 48 hours ago.
More from category
-
BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for FA Cup games
-
BETTING: Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup betting tips and correct score
-
BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for FA Cup games