ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup betting tips and correct score

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

We have picked out the best betting tips from the FA Cup fixture between Chelsea and Manchester City.

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Manchester City s Erling Haaland tries to get away from Thiago Silva during the Premier League match against Chelsea.
Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Manchester City s Erling Haaland tries to get away from Thiago Silva during the Premier League match against Chelsea.

Only two seasons ago, this was the Champions League final. Chelsea vs Manchester City is one of the biggest games in England, and it provides an opportunity to make money from sports betting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We have selected the best betting tips from this game for you.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Booking code: 3BQGPHN

This fixture has become notoriously low scoring in recent times.

5th January 2023; Stamford Bridge, Chelsea, London, England: Premier League Football, Chelsea versus Manchester City; Kalidou Kouilbaly of Chelsea
5th January 2023; Stamford Bridge, Chelsea, London, England: Premier League Football, Chelsea versus Manchester City; Kalidou Kouilbaly of Chelsea AFP

Four of the last five games in this tie ended with a 1-0 scoreline, with the fifth being only 2-0.

Given the recent meetings between both teams, we anticipate a closely contested tie.

Booking code: 3BQGSV6

Manchester City has won all four of their prior matches, including a 1-0 victory only yesterday, making this game increasingly one-sided in recent years.

5th January 2023; Stamford Bridge, Chelsea, London, England: Premier League Football, Chelsea versus Manchester City; Erling Haaland of Manchester City
5th January 2023; Stamford Bridge, Chelsea, London, England: Premier League Football, Chelsea versus Manchester City; Erling Haaland of Manchester City AFP

Manchester City beat Chelsea home and away last season and has shown a considerable level of dominance in big games this season.

We expect them to win this match.

Booking code: 3BQHV7H

Three of the last four games between the two sides have ended in a 1-0 win for Manchester City.

It is only reasonable to expect this scoreline again, as they played out such a result less than 48 hours ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool lifts the FA Cup

    BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for FA Cup games

  • Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Manchester City s Erling Haaland tries to get away from Thiago Silva during the Premier League match against Chelsea.

    BETTING: Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup betting tips and correct score

  • Liverpool the 2021/22 FA Cup champions

    BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for FA Cup games

Recommended articles

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for FA Cup games

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for FA Cup games

Deontay Wilder to end the career of 'damaged' Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder to end the career of 'damaged' Anthony Joshua

BETTING: Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup betting tips and correct score

BETTING: Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup betting tips and correct score

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for FA Cup games

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for FA Cup games

LALIGA: Win with this 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game

LALIGA: Win with this 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LaLiga game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls game

NBA: Bet on this odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game

NBA: Bet on this odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks game

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

QATAR 2022: Morocco’s moment of success, result of a 13-year plan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betting tips for Ligue 1 games

LIGUE 1: Cash out on Bet9ja with these 6 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

English Premier League logo

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures

Premier League logo

BETTING: Betting tips on goals for Premier League round 19 fixtures

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League Joelinton of Newcastle United and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James s Park

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle