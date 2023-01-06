BETTING: Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup betting tips and correct score

We have selected the best betting tips from this game for you.

Chelsea vs Manchester City (under 2.5) @ 2.20

This fixture has become notoriously low scoring in recent times.

Four of the last five games in this tie ended with a 1-0 scoreline, with the fifth being only 2-0.

Given the recent meetings between both teams, we anticipate a closely contested tie.

Manchester City vs Chelsea (Manchester City win) @ 1.38

Manchester City has won all four of their prior matches, including a 1-0 victory only yesterday, making this game increasingly one-sided in recent years.

Manchester City beat Chelsea home and away last season and has shown a considerable level of dominance in big games this season.

We expect them to win this match.

Chelsea vs Manchester City (Manchester City win 1-0) @ 7.50

Three of the last four games between the two sides have ended in a 1-0 win for Manchester City.