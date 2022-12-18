BETTING: Lineker loyalty rewarded, as World Cup accumulator pays out

The love for the mercurial Argentine seems to run in the family, as Gary's son, George also has a Twitter account associated with the worship of Messi, with several tweets confessing he would not mind if Messi nicked his wife off him.

George extended this love and trust in Messi into his bet builder and saw his veneration rewarded with £4,240.40 from a £20.03 stake on 170/1 odds[which is about 171.0 decimal odds].

AFP

George Lineker's acca bet builder ticket.

George posted a screenshot of his winning ticket at exactly 7:00 pm on Twitter, with the final whistle gone and the winner of the World Cup confirmed to be Argentina.

George had a lot of luck and know-how on his side, with details on the ticket showing outcomes that are not so easy to call.

He had Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to score at any time, this might not be the most difficult to call, but there is more.

Lineker would have it no other way, Argentina to lift the trophy had to be on his ticket, but it gets a little more interesting when you realise he also predicted and bet on the game to end 2-2 at full time.

Argentina to win on penalties, more than one card booking in the game, and a corner count of more than five are the other picks on the accumulator.

Pulse Nigeria