Champions League predictions and tips

AFP

Today's fixtures see tournament favourites Bayern Munich and Liverpool travel to tricky opponents in the form of RB Salzburg and Inter Milan respectively.

We here at Pulse Sports have taken the time to curate the best markets to play today.

Here are our facts and tips for your tickets today:

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Best Market: BTTS (Both teams to score), Ov.2.5, Lewandowski to score

Match Facts:

RB Salzburg were one of the highlights of the group stage. Youngsters like Dortmund bound Karim Adeyemi and Benjamin Sekso put out spectacular performances against much more experienced sides.

AFP

Salzburg have a 100% home record in the champions league this season, but Bayern are familiar foes. They have seen a total of 15 goals in their last four matches against Bayern.

Julian Nagelsmann's men are undefeated in their last seven champions league fixtures, scoring at least three goals in six of these.

AFP

However, the absence of Manuel Neuer is a huge blow for the Bavarians. The Bayern defence is usually very suspect, with the legendary keeper often the one marshalling the backline. His absence showed in the loss to Bochum over the weekend.

Prediction

There will be goals! Although this is an away game, Robert Lewandowski loves to score in the champions league.

Salzburg have shown that they can overpower any opponent with their relentless attacks.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Best Market: Liverpool to score, Liverpool to win either half, BTTS

Match Facts:

Simone Inzaghi will not be relishing the visit of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

AFP

Inter have won only three of their last 10 Champions League home matches.

Liverpool have won six games in a row heading into Wednesday's trip to Italy but Klopp's men have conceded in each of their last four Champions League away matches.

This fact is more interesting when you realise that Edin Dzeko has scored in each of his last three matches against Liverpool.

AFP

New signing Luis Diaz has scored two goals this season and will look to add to his tally if he makes his Liverpool champions league debut.

Prediction

Liverpool are clear favourites to win this match, but with a defence that often looks suspect away from Anfield, Inter will likely grab a goal to keep this fixture interesting.