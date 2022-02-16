BETTING

Champions League predictions and tips

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

With Liverpool and Bayern in action today, the odds are looking perfect.

Liverpool head into today's games with a six game unbeaten streak to preserve
Liverpool head into today's games with a six game unbeaten streak to preserve

With some Mbappe magic and Bernando bossing it back in Portugal, the Champions League rarely fails to live up to expectations.

Recommended articles
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring PSG's late winner against Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring PSG's late winner against Real Madrid AFP

Today's fixtures see tournament favourites Bayern Munich and Liverpool travel to tricky opponents in the form of RB Salzburg and Inter Milan respectively.

We here at Pulse Sports have taken the time to curate the best markets to play today.

Here are our facts and tips for your tickets today:

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Best Market: BTTS (Both teams to score), Ov.2.5, Lewandowski to score

Match Facts:

RB Salzburg were one of the highlights of the group stage. Youngsters like Dortmund bound Karim Adeyemi and Benjamin Sekso put out spectacular performances against much more experienced sides.

Germany forward Karim Adeyemi (L) scored three goals in the group stages to help Salzburg reach the last 16 of the Champions League
Germany forward Karim Adeyemi (L) scored three goals in the group stages to help Salzburg reach the last 16 of the Champions League AFP

Salzburg have a 100% home record in the champions league this season, but Bayern are familiar foes. They have seen a total of 15 goals in their last four matches against Bayern.

Julian Nagelsmann's men are undefeated in their last seven champions league fixtures, scoring at least three goals in six of these.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 9 goals for Bayern Munich in the Champions League this season
Robert Lewandowski has scored 9 goals for Bayern Munich in the Champions League this season AFP

However, the absence of Manuel Neuer is a huge blow for the Bavarians. The Bayern defence is usually very suspect, with the legendary keeper often the one marshalling the backline. His absence showed in the loss to Bochum over the weekend.

Prediction

There will be goals! Although this is an away game, Robert Lewandowski loves to score in the champions league.

Salzburg have shown that they can overpower any opponent with their relentless attacks.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Best Market: Liverpool to score, Liverpool to win either half, BTTS

Match Facts:

Simone Inzaghi will not be relishing the visit of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Simone Inzaghi will hope his defenders have an answer to Liverpool's high intensity attack
Simone Inzaghi will hope his defenders have an answer to Liverpool's high intensity attack AFP

Inter have won only three of their last 10 Champions League home matches.

Liverpool have won six games in a row heading into Wednesday's trip to Italy but Klopp's men have conceded in each of their last four Champions League away matches.

This fact is more interesting when you realise that Edin Dzeko has scored in each of his last three matches against Liverpool.

Edin Dzeko's has been at his predatory best this seaon and will look to grab a goal or two today
Edin Dzeko's has been at his predatory best this seaon and will look to grab a goal or two today AFP

New signing Luis Diaz has scored two goals this season and will look to add to his tally if he makes his Liverpool champions league debut.

Prediction

Liverpool are clear favourites to win this match, but with a defence that often looks suspect away from Anfield, Inter will likely grab a goal to keep this fixture interesting.

To stay ahead and keep making money on matchdays, be sure to check out Pulse Sport's betting tips.

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Inter Milan vs Liverpool

    Every possible outcome for Inter v Liverpool

  • Liverpool head into today's games with a six game unbeaten streak to preserve

    Champions League predictions and tips

  • Bayern Munich slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat to Bochum on Saturday

    Bayern Munich headlines the weekend betting upsets

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

10 Nigerian Twitter reactions to Michael Antonio's Zouma Saga

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Trending

BAD MARKET

Bayern Munich headlines the weekend betting upsets

Bayern Munich slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat to Bochum on Saturday

Betting 101: Manchester City vs Brentford predictions,Tips and H2H record

Manchester City host Brentford in the English Premier League

Betting 101: Napoli vs Inter Milan predictions,tips and H2H

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency)