How lucky have you been with the bookies?
BETTING: ‘I won 500k and spent it on women’ - Five bettors tell us their biggest winnings and what they spent it on
We asked five punters what their biggest sports betting winnings were, and what they spent it on.
Sports betting involves a lot of analysis and know-how, but it is a lot of luck too, and to win big, one has to have a huge amount of luck on their side.
We asked five bettors who have been lucky over the past how big they won, and what they spent their winnings on.
"₦127k was my biggest win from bet" Sideeq
I won ₦127k from a ₦25k stake on 2 days 2odds rollover.
I used the money for debt settlement, thank God I won, it would have been really embarrassing for me.
I used the remaining to buy stuff that I can't remember now, but I remember I used close to ₦30k to buy foodstuffs for the house.
"₦114k from bet9ja is my biggest ever win,"- Olamide
I bought clothes, flexed with it, and I remember using some for my SUG campaign fliers, safe to say I won the election because of betting, I paid some department heads and school influencers with some of the money and they helped me.
"₦187k or ₦189k that year,"- David
I paid school fees for my guy, was really glad I did it, then I sent 'mumsy' and 'popsy' some money.
I got a laptop too. I was broke two weeks later, but it was worth it.
‘I won 500k and spent it on women,’- Olatunji
I won ₦500k with ₦900 from 1960bet.
I should have staked with ₦1k, but that would have meant I would have to walk home, so I collected ₦100 change.
I Used ₦30k to buy an android phone for my girlfriend, and I gave her more than half of the remaining money.
I bought clothes and gave the shop owner ₦2k.
I took about ₦200k to school, and for two months I was womanising and living like king, that was in 2015.
"I won 97,000 with 200 naira stake,"- Femi
I won the money from WinnersGoldenBet in 2017, the first thing I did after winning was to buy a new phone, an Infinix hot 4.
The remaining change was used to enjoy and gamble more again.
