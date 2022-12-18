BETTING: ‘I won 500k and spent it on women’ - Five bettors tell us their biggest winnings and what they spent it on

Sports betting involves a lot of analysis and know-how, but it is a lot of luck too, and to win big, one has to have a huge amount of luck on their side.

We asked five bettors who have been lucky over the past how big they won, and what they spent their winnings on.

"₦127k was my biggest win from bet" Sideeq

I won ₦127k from a ₦25k stake on 2 days 2odds rollover.

I used the money for debt settlement, thank God I won, it would have been really embarrassing for me.

I used the remaining to buy stuff that I can't remember now, but I remember I used close to ₦30k to buy foodstuffs for the house.

"₦114k from bet9ja is my biggest ever win,"- Olamide

I bought clothes, flexed with it, and I remember using some for my SUG campaign fliers, safe to say I won the election because of betting, I paid some department heads and school influencers with some of the money and they helped me.

"₦187k or ₦189k that year,"- David

I paid school fees for my guy, was really glad I did it, then I sent 'mumsy' and 'popsy' some money.

I got a laptop too. I was broke two weeks later, but it was worth it.

‘I won 500k and spent it on women,’- Olatunji

I won ₦500k with ₦900 from 1960bet.

I should have staked with ₦1k, but that would have meant I would have to walk home, so I collected ₦100 change.

I Used ₦30k to buy an android phone for my girlfriend, and I gave her more than half of the remaining money.

I bought clothes and gave the shop owner ₦2k.

I took about ₦200k to school, and for two months I was womanising and living like king, that was in 2015.

"I won 97,000 with 200 naira stake,"- Femi

I won the money from WinnersGoldenBet in 2017, the first thing I did after winning was to buy a new phone, an Infinix hot 4.