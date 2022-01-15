Betting: Group D AFCON best picks

The most reliable value picks from Saturday's AFCON action.

Super Eagles
Super Eagles

With the second round of matches coming to an end, we look at the games from Group D match week 2 with careful analysis to produce the best tips sure to make profits for punters this weekend.

The Super Eagles are back again. One of the brightest sides in an oddly dull match week one, the west Africans take on central African side Sudan in their second group D match.

The Sudan side came away from their first match at this year's Afcon with a barren draw against Guinea-Bissau, but many wonder what their fate will be at the end of the group stages. Already their national team coach acknowledged that the games against Nigeria and Egypt for his side would be tests, so we can expect them to attempt a structure that would limit the Eagles. One wonders how long their defense will hold out against the Nigerians though.

How long can Sudan hold out against the strike force of Taiwo Awoniyi and Kelechi Iheanacho?
How long can Sudan hold out against the strike force of Taiwo Awoniyi and Kelechi Iheanacho? thenewsguru

Predictions: While there are no minnows in football, the Nigerian team will look to give their fans something to cheer for and ultimately win the group in this fixture, so a Super Eagles win is hugely likely.

Betting Tips

Safe bet: Nigeria to win/draw and under 3.5 goals on BetKing at 1.32 odds

Strong pick: Nigeria to win to nil @1.80 odds

Value bet: Nigeria to win 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 @ 2.10 odds on BetKing

The Pharaohs came off the back of a 1-0 loss to Nigeria acknowledging that they were in real trouble. As coach Carlos Quieroz said after the match, they didn't play until the second half.

However, up against Guinea-Bissau, they know that they must make things right or go home. Having seen Ghana complicate their route to progress with a draw against Gabon, the Egyptians would look to avoid that and finish their chances.

Carlos Queiroz had no answers as Egypt were comprehensively outplayed by Nigeria for much of Tuesday's proceedings
Carlos Queiroz had no answers as Egypt were comprehensively outplayed by Nigeria for much of Tuesday's proceedings (IMAGO / NurPhoto) Pulse Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau on the other hand would fancy their chances against Egypt. Having seen out a draw against Sudan, they are above Egypt on points and could with a win here surely send the north African giants home.

Mohammed Salah is yet to score in this tournament and will be looking to do better in this match.

Predictions: The Egyptians have only one option, and that is to win. They should have sufficient firepower to do that in a match where they will have a lot more time on the ball.

Betting Tips

Safe bet: Egypt has no option than to win which is 1.45 odds on BetKing

Value bet: We see the top marksman for Egypt opening his account today so we tip Salah to score.

