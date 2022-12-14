ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite betting options

Faruq Ibrahim
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

We asked five bettors what sports betting options they think are the best.

Five bettors tell us their favourite betting options
Five bettors tell us their favourite betting options

Sports betting requires a level of know-how and analysis, but more times than not, many intangibles that are unique to individuals come into it, one of which is preferred betting options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We all have a preferred betting option we always opt for when betting because we have noticed a pattern, or we just have a lot of luck with this option. We have asked some bettors about their favourite options and why they go for them.

First or second half highest scoring half. The odds are reasonably high regardless of what option you pick, and it is easier to pick using patterns once you can find out when two teams that are playing each other usually score.

With adequate research on player stat lines for the season, their over and under points is a reasonable bet most of the time.

It has its flaws with high lines and being unable to select players from the same game.

However, rather than betting on a team staking on a player with the right research will yield results in most cases.

You only see a few games that end without having at least a goal. if you want to play safe when you are picking the goal option you can go for the goal range option because it puts you in a good position for the team you pick.

I did not always like this option, but I saw the light at the start of the 2022/23 season. I discovered that teams don't keep clean sheets as often as I thought they did. The odds for BTTS are value odds in many cases, and it is well worth the risk.

Most of the time, half-time goals are usually sure and the odds given to them are high, that is why I always go for it, and it rarely ever fails me.

Topics:
Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Value bet accumulator for NBA

    NBA: Bet9ja 3 odds value bet accumulator for NBA

  • Betting tips for Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons

    NBA: Cash out with this betting tips for Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons

  • Five bettors tell us their favourite betting options

    BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite betting options

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup

QATAR 2022: Can the Atlas Lions of Morocco defeat France to make it into the finals?

QATAR 2022: Can the Atlas Lions of Morocco defeat France to make it into the finals?

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua for crying like a little girl ahead of Usyk fight

Tyson Fury mocks Anthony Joshua for crying like a little girl ahead of Usyk fight

QATAR 2022: ‘This is my last World Cup’ - Lionel Messi

QATAR 2022: ‘This is my last World Cup’ - Lionel Messi

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool interested in £60 million move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison

PREMIER LEAGUE: Liverpool interested in £60 million move for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison

GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

'Ronaldinho was my hero' - Iheanacho reveals secrets about his childhood

'Ronaldinho was my hero' - Iheanacho reveals secrets about his childhood

QATAR 2022: Super Eagles can do better than Morocco - NFF scribe

QATAR 2022: Super Eagles can do better than Morocco - NFF scribe

NBA: Bet9ja 3 odds value bet accumulator for NBA

NBA: Bet9ja 3 odds value bet accumulator for NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Betting tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

3 sure Bet9ja betting tips for Morocco vs France World Cup game

World Cup Quarter final betting tips

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.