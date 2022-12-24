BETTING: Easiest sport to bet on and win

"Tennis is the easiest, people do not realise,"- Emeka

I see people complain, saying betting on tennis is difficult. I do not agree with it, nor do I understand why they say that.

Tennis is very easy to pick betting odds from, people do not know how to pick it, and that is why they always lose.

The safest bet on any platform for me is picking a favourite to win a set. I do an accumulator of it every time and it does not fail me.

There are also match overs/unders, if you know how to pick it, tennis has money for you.

Another huge advantage tennis has over other sports is that, there are many top games to bet on, all year round

"I prefer betting on football,"- Abiodun

I prefer betting on football to basketball or any other sport because I have been watching football for over a decade now and I am familiar with the leagues.

I know leagues where I can easily pick overs and I know leagues where unders is certain.

Also, there are a lot of options in football compared to basketball or tennis, you hardly see punters pick a team to win or lose in a basketball game, they mostly pick only overs and unders.

“Basketball is the easiest sport to make money on,”- Michael

Basketball betting is the easiest way to make money, compared to other sports, basketball odds are the best.

You could pick 10 overs/unders and already have 300 odds. Odds are what determine how much one can make from betting, and basketball provides the best value of all sports.

