BETTING: Easiest sport to bet on and win

Easiest sport to bet on and win

We asked bettors what their favourite sport to bet on is.

Easiest sport to bet on and win

We asked bettors what their preferred sport to bet on is, and here is what they said.

I see people complain, saying betting on tennis is difficult. I do not agree with it, nor do I understand why they say that.

Tennis is very easy to pick betting odds from, people do not know how to pick it, and that is why they always lose.

World Tennis League, Dubai, Team Kites, Iga Swiatek Tennis - WTL Dubai 2022

The safest bet on any platform for me is picking a favourite to win a set. I do an accumulator of it every time and it does not fail me.

There are also match overs/unders, if you know how to pick it, tennis has money for you.

Another huge advantage tennis has over other sports is that, there are many top games to bet on, all year round

I prefer betting on football to basketball or any other sport because I have been watching football for over a decade now and I am familiar with the leagues.

I know leagues where I can easily pick overs and I know leagues where unders is certain.

December 18, 2022, Lusail, Qatar: LUSAIL, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi 10 of Argentina dribbles the ball during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qatar 2022 Final game between France and Argentina at Lusail Stadium

Also, there are a lot of options in football compared to basketball or tennis, you hardly see punters pick a team to win or lose in a basketball game, they mostly pick only overs and unders.

Basketball betting is the easiest way to make money, compared to other sports, basketball odds are the best.

You could pick 10 overs/unders and already have 300 odds. Odds are what determine how much one can make from betting, and basketball provides the best value of all sports.

Luka Doncic in action for Slovenia

There is also the player option, many bookmakers are only recently providing player option betting for sports like football, this has always been a part of basketball betting, and I have made millions off it.

