BETTING: Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips and correct score

Chelsea vs Manchester City (Over 1.5) @ 1.25

Manchester City are the highest-scoring team in the division, and the last time they were involved in a game with less than two goals scored was eight matches ago.

Both teams faced off in the EFL cup last month, and the scoreline was 2-0.

We expect at least two goals to be scored in this game.

Chelsea vs Manchester City (Manchester City win) @ 1.70 odds

This fixture has become one-sided in recent times, with Manchester City winning all three of their previous meetings, including a 2-0 win as recently as November.

Manchester City beat Chelsea home and away last season, and has shown a considerable level of dominance in big games this season.

We expect them to win this match.

Chelsea vs Manchester City (Manchester City win 2-0) @ 6.75 odds

The last three meetings between both sides have ended 1-0, 1-0, and 2-0 in favour of the side from Manchester.

