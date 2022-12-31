Only two seasons ago this was the Champions League final. Chelsea vs Manchester City is one of the biggest games in England, and it provides an opportunity to make money from sports betting.
BETTING: Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips and correct score
We have picked out the best betting tips from the game between Chelsea and Manchester City.
We have selected the best betting tips from this game for you.
*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)
Chelsea vs Manchester City (Over 1.5) @ 1.22
Booking code: 39YBGG2
Manchester City are the highest-scoring team in the division, and the last time they were involved in a game with less than two goals scored was eight matches ago.
Both teams faced off in the EFL cup last month, and the scoreline was 2-0.
We expect at least two goals to be scored in this game.
Chelsea vs Manchester City (Manchester City win) @ 1.64 odds
Booking code: 39YBKBJ
This fixture has become one-sided in recent times, with Manchester City winning all three of their previous meetings, including a 2-0 win as recently as November.
Manchester City beat Chelsea home and away last season, and has shown a considerable level of dominance in big games this season.
We expect them to win this match.
Chelsea vs Manchester City (Manchester City win 2-0) @ 8.60
Booking code: 39YS9M8
The last three meetings between both sides have ended 1-0, 1-0, and 2-0 in favour of the side from Manchester.
We expect them to win this game as they have won the last three, with a two-goal margin, and a clean sheet.
