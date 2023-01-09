League matches and cups are coming in thick and fast with the English EFL cup also one of them. The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Leicester, Newcastle and clubs still in the competition will be facing each other as they sort a way to book a place in the semi final.
BETTING: Cash out big with 8 odds Bet9ja accumulator and betting tips for EFL Cup games
The quarter final round of the EFL Cup begins tomorrow with lots of exciting games to be played. The remaining teams will battle it out for a place in the semi final of the competition.
We have made available an accumulator of 8-odd from the EFL Cup and hope for a green weekend.
Our ticket includes Manchester United, Newcastle, Wolves and Manchester City respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the EFL Cup
Manchester United vs Charlton: over 2.5 goals @ 1.30 odds
Newcastle United v Leicester: Newcastle United to win @ 1.58 odds
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves: Wolves to win @ 2.78 odds
Southampton v Manchester City: over 2.5 goals @ 1.40 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 7.99 odds
Booking code: 3C6DSYB
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Manchester United vs Charlton
Tuesday, January 10, 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.30 on Bet9ja
Manchester United have been in superb form winning six of their last home games in a row. We expect nothing less than a win from them and not only that, we also expect goals from this encounter. Manchester United have scored at least three goals at home in three of their last five games.
Newcastle United v Leicester
Tuesday, January 10, 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Newcastle to win
Odds: 1.58 on Bet9ja
Newcastle have won three of their last five meetings against Leicester City. Newcastle’s home form has also been superb winning four of their last five home games. Leicester on the other hand have also had a good away record but with the form Newcastle are in we expect them to see this match through.
Nottingham Forest vs Wolves
Wednesday, January 11, 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Wolves to win
Odds: 2.78 on Bet9ja
Wolves have won four of their last five away meetings against Nottingham Forest. They have a good record against them which is why we have tipped them to win this encounter. However Nottingham Forest's home form in their recent games have been okay and they also have a chance for themselves in this game. Even with their home form we still expect Wolves to win this encounter.
Southampton v Manchester City
Wednesday, January 11, 9:00pm (GMT+1)
Betting tip: over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.40 on Bet9ja
Another team that is full of goals is Manchester City. They scored over 2.5 goals against Southampton in three of their last five meetings. They have also scored at least three goals in three of their last five games in all competitions. We expect goals in this game which is what we have predicted for this outcome.
