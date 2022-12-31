BETTING: Betting tips on goals for Premier League round 19 fixtures

The Premier League returns in the new year, with round 19 starting January 2nd.
We have selected the best goal markets for the next round of Premier League games.
We have selected the best goal-based betting tips for the coming Premier League games.
*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)
Arsenal vs Newcastle (Goal-goal) @ 1.65 odds
Arsenal and Newcastle are two of the best teams in the Premier League this season. They are first and third in the League standings, and second and fifth for goals scored.
We expect a showing of offensive prowess from both teams, with both teams registering on the scoresheet.
Chelsea vs Manchester City (Over 1.5) @ 1.22
Manchester City are the highest-scoring team in the division, and the last time they were involved in a game with less than two goals scored was seven matches ago.
Both teams faced off in the EFL cup last month, and the scoreline was 2-0.
We expect at least two goals to be scored in this game.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham (Harry Kane to score)
Harry Kane has scored in eight of his last ten Premier league matches.
He has scored eight goals in 16 games against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and we expect the on-form striker to find the back of the net against one of his favourite opponents.
