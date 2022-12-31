ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Betting tips on goals for Premier League round 19 fixtures

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

We have selected the best goal markets for the next round of Premier League games.

Premier League logo
Premier League logo

The Premier League returns in the new year, with round 19 starting January 2nd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

We have selected the best goal-based betting tips for the coming Premier League games.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Booking code: 39YMXRZ

Arsenal and Newcastle are two of the best teams in the Premier League this season. They are first and third in the League standings, and second and fifth for goals scored.

We expect a showing of offensive prowess from both teams, with both teams registering on the scoresheet.

Booking code: 39YBGG2

Manchester City are the highest-scoring team in the division, and the last time they were involved in a game with less than two goals scored was seven matches ago.

Carabao Cup Third Round Manchester City v Chelsea Riyad Mahrez 26 of Manchester City controls the ball during the Carabao Cup Third Round match Manchester City vs Chelsea at Etihad Stadium,
Carabao Cup Third Round Manchester City v Chelsea Riyad Mahrez 26 of Manchester City controls the ball during the Carabao Cup Third Round match Manchester City vs Chelsea at Etihad Stadium, AFP

Both teams faced off in the EFL cup last month, and the scoreline was 2-0.

We expect at least two goals to be scored in this game.

Harry Kane has scored in eight of his last ten Premier league matches.

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Tottenham s Harry Kane during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, London.
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Gtech Community Stadium Tottenham s Harry Kane during the Premier League match at the Gtech Community Stadium, London. AFP

He has scored eight goals in 16 games against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, and we expect the on-form striker to find the back of the net against one of his favourite opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Premier League logo

    BETTING: Betting tips on goals for Premier League round 19 fixtures

  • Carabao Cup Third Round Manchester City v Chelsea Riyad Mahrez 26 and Ilkay Gundogan 8 of Manchester City await taking a free-kick during the Carabao Cup Third Round match Manchester City vs Chelsea

    BETTING: Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips and correct score

  • Carabao Cup Third Round Manchester City v Chelsea Riyad Mahrez 26 and Ilkay Gundogan 8 of Manchester City await taking a free-kick during the Carabao Cup Third Round match Manchester City vs Chelsea

    BETTING: Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips and correct score

Recommended articles

BETTING: Betting tips on goals for Premier League round 19 fixtures

BETTING: Betting tips on goals for Premier League round 19 fixtures

BETTING: Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips and correct score

BETTING: Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips and correct score

BETTING: Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips and correct score

BETTING: Chelsea vs Manchester City betting tips and correct score

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle

BETTING: 3 sure betting tips and correct score for Arsenal vs Newcastle

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Premier League round 19 fixtures

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Premier League round 19

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Premier League round 19

La Liga issue statement following Vinicius racism incident

La Liga issue statement following Vinicius racism incident

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal go seven points clear at the top with victory over Brighton

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal go seven points clear at the top with victory over Brighton

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in 2-0 win over Bournemouth

PREMIER LEAGUE: Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in 2-0 win over Bournemouth

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Cash out with this sure 7 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

Ekiti Pikin wins 36 million naira on 1xbet

BETTING: Ekiti Pikin, a well-known Nigerian punter, wins over Christmas.

Betting tips for Ligue 1 games.

LIGUE 1: Bet9ja offers 5 odds accumulators and betting for Ligue 1 games.

Over 2.5 goals betting tips for EPL games

EPL: Bet on this over 2.5 goals on Bet9ja for EPL games