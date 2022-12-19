We do not have a break after the World Cup, and club football is resuming immediately.
BETTING: Betting tips from Copa Del Rey round 2
We picked the best betting options from day one, round two of the Copa Del Rey.
The second round of the Copa Del Rey starts on December 20th, providing opportunities to make money from sports betting.
We have picked up the best betting tips from this round of games.
*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct at the time of posting)
Guadalajara vs Elche (Elche win) @ 1.37 odds
Booking code: 38DX6X3
There is a lot of value to be had here, because of Elche's current poor run of form, the La Liga side gets high odds against Spanish Segunda RFEF side Guadalajara.
We expect Elche to get the win even with their poor form just as they did against CD L'Acora I'm the first round.
Sestao River vs Athletic Club (Athletic club win and over 2.5) @ 1.88 odds
Booking code: 38DXHVC
Sestao River won their round one game 1-0 against a team in a higher division, but Athletic club are one of the best teams in La Liga, and they are expected to beat Sestao River by at least three goals.
Athletic Club have won five of their last six games by two or more goals.
Real Union Club vs Mallorca (Mallorca to qualify) @ 1.15 odds
Booking code: 38DXSXS
Real Union Club beat struggling La Liga side Cadiz in the previous round of the competition, but we expect them to face a different quality of opposition in Mallorca.
Mallorca are 11th in La Liga and they have been on a decent run of form, we expect Mallorca to progress to the next round.
