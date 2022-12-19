ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Betting tips from Copa Del Rey round 2

Faruq Ibrahim
We picked the best betting options from day one, round two of the Copa Del Rey.

We do not have a break after the World Cup, and club football is resuming immediately.

The second round of the Copa Del Rey starts on December 20th, providing opportunities to make money from sports betting.

We have picked up the best betting tips from this round of games.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct at the time of posting)

Booking code: 38DX6X3

There is a lot of value to be had here, because of Elche's current poor run of form, the La Liga side gets high odds against Spanish Segunda RFEF side Guadalajara.

Copa Del Rey Gonzalo Verdu of Elche CF celebrate after scoring the 1-0 goal with his teammate during spanish King Cup match between Elche cf vs Real Madrid at Martinez Valero Stadium on January 20, 2022
Copa Del Rey Gonzalo Verdu of Elche CF celebrate after scoring the 1-0 goal with his teammate during spanish King Cup match between Elche cf vs Real Madrid at Martinez Valero Stadium on January 20, 2022 AFP

We expect Elche to get the win even with their poor form just as they did against CD L'Acora I'm the first round.

Booking code: 38DXHVC

Sestao River won their round one game 1-0 against a team in a higher division, but Athletic club are one of the best teams in La Liga, and they are expected to beat Sestao River by at least three goals.

Athletic Club have won five of their last six games by two or more goals.

Inaki and Nico Wlliams in action for Athletic Club
Inaki and Nico Wlliams in action for Athletic Club AFP

Booking code: 38DXSXS

Real Union Club beat struggling La Liga side Cadiz in the previous round of the competition, but we expect them to face a different quality of opposition in Mallorca.

Mallorca are 11th in La Liga and they have been on a decent run of form, we expect Mallorca to progress to the next round.

Faruq Ibrahim
