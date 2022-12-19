BETTING: Betting tips from Copa Del Rey round 2

The second round of the Copa Del Rey starts on December 20th, providing opportunities to make money from sports betting.

We have picked up the best betting tips from this round of games.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct at the time of posting)

Guadalajara vs Elche (Elche win) @ 1.37 odds

There is a lot of value to be had here, because of Elche's current poor run of form, the La Liga side gets high odds against Spanish Segunda RFEF side Guadalajara.

We expect Elche to get the win even with their poor form just as they did against CD L'Acora I'm the first round.

Sestao River vs Athletic Club (Athletic club win and over 2.5) @ 1.88 odds

Sestao River won their round one game 1-0 against a team in a higher division, but Athletic club are one of the best teams in La Liga, and they are expected to beat Sestao River by at least three goals.

Athletic Club have won five of their last six games by two or more goals.

Real Union Club vs Mallorca (Mallorca to qualify) @ 1.15 odds

Real Union Club beat struggling La Liga side Cadiz in the previous round of the competition, but we expect them to face a different quality of opposition in Mallorca.