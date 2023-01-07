ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for FA Cup

We picked out three well-analysed goal predictions from the coming FA Cup games.

Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League London ENGLAND - January 04: Tottenham Hotspur s Harry Kane celebrates his goal during English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace against Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League London ENGLAND - January 04: Tottenham Hotspur s Harry Kane celebrates his goal during English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace against Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park

The oldest national club football competition is back, and it provides many opportunities to make money from sports betting.

There are many games to pick from, but we have narrowed down the best goal picks for you.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Booking code: 3BQGPHN

This fixture has become notoriously low scoring in recent times.

Four of the last five games in this tie ended with a 1-0 scoreline, with the fifth being only 2-0.

November 9, 2022, Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom: Ruben Dias 3 of Manchester City wins the ball against Mason Mount 19 of Chelsea during the Carabao Cup Third Round match
November 9, 2022, Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom: Ruben Dias 3 of Manchester City wins the ball against Mason Mount 19 of Chelsea during the Carabao Cup Third Round match

Given the teams' recent meetings, we anticipate a closely contested tie.

Booking code: 3BS378J

Aston Villa are the Premier League side in this tie, making them the favourites, so we expect them to get a goal in this tie.

Stevenage, on the other hand, are a side that know how to get goals. They beat King&rsquo;s Lynn Town 3-0 in the last round of the FA Cup. They also had a 5-0 win as recently as December and another 3-1 win just last week.&nbsp;

We expect both sides to find the back of the net in this game.

Booking code: 3BS396H

Brentford have been involved in games that have played out this outcome in all of their last eight games.

West Ham as well have been involved in this outcome in all of their last eight games.

West Ham United v Brentford Premier League Ivan Toney of Brentford scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium
West Ham United v Brentford Premier League Ivan Toney of Brentford scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Brentford at the London Stadium

The last three games between both sides have also ended with this outcome.

