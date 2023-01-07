BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for FA Cup

There are many games to pick from, but we have narrowed down the best goal picks for you.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja( the odds are correct at the time of posting)

Chelsea vs Manchester City (under 2.5) @ 2.20

Booking code: 3BQGPHN

This fixture has become notoriously low scoring in recent times.

Four of the last five games in this tie ended with a 1-0 scoreline, with the fifth being only 2-0.

AFP

Given the teams' recent meetings, we anticipate a closely contested tie.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage (goal-goal) @ 2.31 odds

Booking code: 3BS378J

Aston Villa are the Premier League side in this tie, making them the favourites, so we expect them to get a goal in this tie.

Stevenage, on the other hand, are a side that know how to get goals. They beat King’s Lynn Town 3-0 in the last round of the FA Cup. They also had a 5-0 win as recently as December and another 3-1 win just last week.

We expect both sides to find the back of the net in this game.

Brentford vs West Ham (Over 1.5) @ 1.26 odds

Booking code: 3BS396H

Brentford have been involved in games that have played out this outcome in all of their last eight games.

West Ham as well have been involved in this outcome in all of their last eight games.

AFP