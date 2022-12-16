League football from the English Championship is back, providing a huge opportunity to make money from the bookies.
BETTING: Bet9ja betting tips from the English Championship
We have picked out the best betting tips from the weekend English Championship.
Recommended articles
We take a look at three good picks from this weekend's games.
*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct at the time of posting)
Burnley vs Middlesbrough (Burnley win) @ 2.07 odds
Booking Code: 383N55Q
Burnley and Middlesbrough are two of the most in-form teams in the league.
However Burnley are top of the league, and Middlesbrough are 12th, plus Burnley have not lost to Middlesbrough in their last four meetings.
We expect Burnley to win this game.
Hull City vs Sunderland O1.5 @ 1.32 odds
Booking Code: 383N6JC
Hull City have played out this outcome in four of their last five games.
On the other hand, Sunderland have also been involved in this outcome in four of their last five outings.
Both teams have also played out this outcome in three of their last three games together, we expect it to continue.
Norwich vs Blackburn O1.5 @ 1.28 odds
Booking Code: 383N86N
Blackburn get involved in many high-scoring games, and they have played out this outcome in all five of their last five games.
Norwich on the other hand have played out this outcome in three of their last five.
We expect them to play out this outcome when they face off against each other.
More from category
-
BETTING: Bet9ja betting tips from the English Championship
-
QATAR 2022: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Croatia vs Morocco third place match
-
BETTING: 3 sure tips for World Cup final