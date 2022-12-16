ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Bet9ja betting tips from the English Championship

We have picked out the best betting tips from the weekend English Championship.

League football from the English Championship is back, providing a huge opportunity to make money from the bookies.

We take a look at three good picks from this weekend's games.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct at the time of posting)

Booking Code: 383N55Q

Football - 2022 / 2023 EFL Sky Bet Championship - Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley - Loftus Road Stadium - Sunday 11th December 2022 Burnley Manager, Vincent Kompany talks to his players
Football - 2022 / 2023 EFL Sky Bet Championship - Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley - Loftus Road Stadium - Sunday 11th December 2022 Burnley Manager, Vincent Kompany talks to his players AFP

Burnley and Middlesbrough are two of the most in-form teams in the league.

However Burnley are top of the league, and Middlesbrough are 12th, plus Burnley have not lost to Middlesbrough in their last four meetings.

We expect Burnley to win this game.

Booking Code: 383N6JC

Hull City have played out this outcome in four of their last five games.

On the other hand, Sunderland have also been involved in this outcome in four of their last five outings.

Both teams have also played out this outcome in three of their last three games together, we expect it to continue.

Booking Code: 383N86N

Blackburn get involved in many high-scoring games, and they have played out this outcome in all five of their last five games.

Norwich on the other hand have played out this outcome in three of their last five.

December 10, 2022, Swansea, West Glamorgan, United Kingdom: Isaac Hayden 8 of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship match Swansea City vs Norwich City at Swansea.com Stadium
December 10, 2022, Swansea, West Glamorgan, United Kingdom: Isaac Hayden 8 of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship match Swansea City vs Norwich City at Swansea.com Stadium AFP

We expect them to play out this outcome when they face off against each other.

