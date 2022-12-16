BETTING: Bet9ja betting tips from the English Championship

We take a look at three good picks from this weekend's games.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja (the odds were correct at the time of posting)

Burnley vs Middlesbrough (Burnley win) @ 2.07 odds

Burnley and Middlesbrough are two of the most in-form teams in the league.

However Burnley are top of the league, and Middlesbrough are 12th, plus Burnley have not lost to Middlesbrough in their last four meetings.

We expect Burnley to win this game.

Hull City vs Sunderland O1.5 @ 1.32 odds

Hull City have played out this outcome in four of their last five games.

On the other hand, Sunderland have also been involved in this outcome in four of their last five outings.

Both teams have also played out this outcome in three of their last three games together, we expect it to continue.

Norwich vs Blackburn O1.5 @ 1.28 odds

Blackburn get involved in many high-scoring games, and they have played out this outcome in all five of their last five games.

Norwich on the other hand have played out this outcome in three of their last five.

