BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Serie A games

We have picked out the best betting options available for the coming Serie A games.

Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and SSC Napoli at San Siro Stadium on January 4, 2023 in Milan, Italy
Victor Osimhen of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and SSC Napoli at San Siro Stadium on January 4, 2023 in Milan, Italy

The Italian Serie A is back for the second game week after the World Cup break, creating avenues to make money via sports betting.

There are many games available to choose from, but we have helped you narrow down the best picks from the lot.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for Serie A
Bet9ja odds for Serie A AFP

Sampdoria vs Napoli (Napoli win) @ 1.40 odds

AC Milan vs Roma (AC Milan win or draw) @ 1.19 odds

Lazio vs Empoli (Over 1.5) @ 1.21 odds

Monza vs Inter Milan (Inter Milan win) @ 1.58 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 3.19 odds

Booking code: 3BSFYZT

*These games can be staked as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct at the time of posting)

Sampdoria are in a bad spell, and have lost their last five Serie A home matches. Napoli are the current league leaders, and they have beaten Sampdoria in all of the last seven times they met. Sampdoria have lost six of their last seven Serie A home matches against Napoli. We expect Napoli to bounce back after their defeat against Inter.

AC Milan have won their last three Serie A meetings against AS Roma. They have also beaten them in three of their last four Serie A games at the San Siro. Roma could throw a curveball, making the game difficult for AC Milan, and it might be enough to get a draw, but we do not think they can win the game.

Lazio have scored 47 goals in 24 Serie A games against Empoli, nearly two goals per game, which is their highest ratio against sides they’ve faced 20+ times in the competition. The last game between the two sides ended 3-3 and the one before that was 3-1. We expect at least two goals in this fixture.

Inter are off the back of a win against table-topping Napoli. They are unbeaten in their last 25 Serie A games against newly promoted sides, putting them on the right side of history for this tie.

Inter v Napoli, Serie A football, Milano, Italy Milano, Italy. 04th, January 2023. Edin Dzeko (9) of Inter scores for 1-0 during the Serie A match between Inter and Napoli at Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.
Inter v Napoli, Serie A football, Milano, Italy Milano, Italy. 04th, January 2023. Edin Dzeko (9) of Inter scores for 1-0 during the Serie A match between Inter and Napoli at Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. AFP
