BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Premier League round 19

There are many games to pick from, but we have narrowed down the best for you.

Bet9ja odds for Premier League

AFP

Chelsea vs Manchester City (Manchester City win) @ 1.63 odds

Arsenal vs Newcastle (Goal-goal) @ 1.68 odds

Brentford vs Liverpool (Liverpool win) @ 1.54 odds

Leicester vs Fulham (Over 1.5) @ 1.21 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.10 odds

This fixture has become one-sided in recent times, with Manchester City winning all three of their previous meetings, including a 2-0 win as recently as November.

Manchester City beat Chelsea home and away last season, and have shown a considerable level of dominance in big games this season.

We expect them to win this match.

Arsenal vs Newcastle (Goal-goal) @ 1.68 odds

Arsenal and Newcastle are two of the best teams in the Premier League this season. They are first and third on the League standings, and second and fifth for goals scored.

AFP

We expect a showing of offensive prowess from both teams, with both teams registering on the scoresheet.

Brentford vs Liverpool (Liverpool win) @ 1.54 odds

Liverpool are back on their groove, winning their last four games in the Premier League.

The last time they played Brentford, they put three past them, in a 3-0 win.

We do not expect it to be as easy as the 3-0 win, but we expect Liverpool to do enough to get the maximum points.

Leicester vs Fulham (Over 1.5) @ 1.21 odds

This fixture is historically high-scoring. The last time these two teams faced off without at least two goals scored in the game was in 2002, eight games ago.

AFP

Leicester have played out this outcome in their last six competitive games.