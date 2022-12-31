ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Premier League round 19

We have picked out the best betting options available for the coming Premier League fixtures.

Premier League Logo
Premier League Logo

The Premier League returns in the new year, with round 19 starting January 2nd.

There are many games to pick from, but we have narrowed down the best for you.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja accumulator for Premier League round 19
Chelsea vs Manchester City (Manchester City win) @ 1.63 odds

Arsenal vs Newcastle (Goal-goal) @ 1.68 odds

Brentford vs Liverpool (Liverpool win) @ 1.54 odds

Leicester vs Fulham (Over 1.5) @ 1.21 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.10 odds

Booking code: 39Y96MJ

*These games can be staked as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct at the time of posting)

This fixture has become one-sided in recent times, with Manchester City winning all three of their previous meetings, including a 2-0 win as recently as November.

Manchester City beat Chelsea home and away last season, and have shown a considerable level of dominance in big games this season.

We expect them to win this match.

Arsenal and Newcastle are two of the best teams in the Premier League this season. They are first and third on the League standings, and second and fifth for goals scored.

Brighton and Hove, England, 31st December 2022. Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal blows a kiss towards the fans after scoring their fourth goal during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton and Hove.
We expect a showing of offensive prowess from both teams, with both teams registering on the scoresheet.

Liverpool are back on their groove, winning their last four games in the Premier League.

The last time they played Brentford, they put three past them, in a 3-0 win.

We do not expect it to be as easy as the 3-0 win, but we expect Liverpool to do enough to get the maximum points.

This fixture is historically high-scoring. The last time these two teams faced off without at least two goals scored in the game was in 2002, eight games ago.

Leicester, England, 26th December 2022. Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United (L) challenges Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.
Leicester have played out this outcome in their last six competitive games.

Fulham have also played out this outcome in all five of their last five games.

