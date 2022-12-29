BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for La Liga

There are many games to pick from, but we have narrowed down the best for you.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for Laliga

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao (over 1.5 goals) @ 1.30 odds

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna (Real Sociedad win and under 3.5) @ 2.34 odds

Villarreal vs Valencia (Both teams to score) @ 1.70 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.17

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao (Over 1.5) @ 1.30 odds

Thursday, December 29, 07:15 p.m (GMT+1)

Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao are amongst the highest-scoring teams in La Liga.

In the last five matches between these two sides, four and five goals have been scored.

With teams returning from the holidays and defences, not at optimal levels, we expect at least two goals from this fixture.

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna (Real Sociedad win and under 1.5) @ 2.34 odds

Saturday, December 31, 04:15 p.m (GMT+1)

Real Sociedad stumbled after an eight-game winning run just before the break.

However, they returned with a 5-0 win in the Copa Del Rey, and are the bookie's favourite to win this game.

Real Sociedad's last four wins in La Liga happened with under 3.5 goals, and we expect the same against a defensively sound Osasuna.

The last seven official games between these clubs have ended in an under 3.5.

If you do not feel confident about a Real Sociedad win, you could opt for an under 3.5 pick only.

Villarreal vs Valencia (Goal-goal) @ 1.70

Saturday, December 31, 04:15 p.m (GMT+1)

The game between Villarreal and Valencia is a derby and is expected to be tightly contested.

Four of the last six games between both sides ended up with both teams scoring.

Granted this outcome did not play out in their last two games, however, Villarreal have become more porous since Emery left while still having an attack that can hurt anyone.