BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for La Liga

Faruq Ibrahim
We have picked out the best betting options available for the coming La Liga fixtures.

La Liga logo

The Spanish La Liga is back after the World Cup break, this means betting on the league of stars has resumed.

There are many games to pick from, but we have narrowed down the best for you.

*Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja accumulator for La Liga
Bet9ja accumulator for La Liga AFP

Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao (over 1.5 goals) @ 1.30 odds

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna (Real Sociedad win and under 3.5) @ 2.34 odds

Villarreal vs Valencia (Both teams to score) @ 1.70 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 5.17

Booking code: 39JLQDK

*These games can be staked as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct at the time of posting)

Thursday, December 29, 07:15 p.m (GMT+1)

Real Betis and Athletic Bilbao are amongst the highest-scoring teams in La Liga.

In the last five matches between these two sides, four and five goals have been scored.

With teams returning from the holidays and defences, not at optimal levels, we expect at least two goals from this fixture.

Saturday, December 31, 04:15 p.m (GMT+1)

Real Sociedad stumbled after an eight-game winning run just before the break.

However, they returned with a 5-0 win in the Copa Del Rey, and are the bookie's favourite to win this game.

Real Sociedad's last four wins in La Liga happened with under 3.5 goals, and we expect the same against a defensively sound Osasuna.

The last seven official games between these clubs have ended in an under 3.5.

December 16, 2022, Leeds, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom: MartoÂ­n Zubimendi 3 of Real Sociedad celebrates his goal and makes the score 0-1 during the Mid season friendly match Leeds United vs Real Sociedad at Elland Road
December 16, 2022, Leeds, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom: MartoÂ­n Zubimendi 3 of Real Sociedad celebrates his goal and makes the score 0-1 during the Mid season friendly match Leeds United vs Real Sociedad at Elland Road AFP

If you do not feel confident about a Real Sociedad win, you could opt for an under 3.5 pick only.

Saturday, December 31, 04:15 p.m (GMT+1)

The game between Villarreal and Valencia is a derby and is expected to be tightly contested.

Four of the last six games between both sides ended up with both teams scoring.

Nicolas Jackson of Villarreal CF celebrates with team mates after scoring the goal of 1-2 during the friendly football match between SSC Napoli and Villarreal CF at Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Napoli (Italy)
Nicolas Jackson of Villarreal CF celebrates with team mates after scoring the goal of 1-2 during the friendly football match between SSC Napoli and Villarreal CF at Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Napoli (Italy) AFP

Granted this outcome did not play out in their last two games, however, Villarreal have become more porous since Emery left while still having an attack that can hurt anyone.

We expect both teams to score in this one.

