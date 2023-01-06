BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for FA Cup games

The FA Cup third round is where Premier League clubs are introduced, giving us the opportunity to pick betting options for familiar teams.

Manchester United vs Everton(Manchester United win) @ 1.37 odds

Oxford vs Arsenal (Arsenal win) @ 1.17 odds

Brentford vs West Ham (Over 1.5) @ 1.26 odds

Aston Villa vs Stevenage (Goal-goal) @ 2.39 odds

Manchester United have seen their recent form take a turn for the better. Everton are currently in a rut, with no wins since the return of the Premier League after the World Cup break.

In their last 29 matches, Everton has only managed one victory against Manchester United, with Manchester United beating them in the quarter-finals of their previous FA Cup match at Old Trafford in 1982–1983.

We expect Erik Ten Haag’s team to win this game.

Oxford vs Arsenal (Arsenal win) @ 1.17 odds

Arsenal leads the English Premier League, while Oxford United are 14th in English League One.

Oxford has lost twice and drawn three times in their last five league encounters against Arsenal without even scoring a goal.

Oxford find it especially difficult to advance in the FA Cup when facing Premier League opponents, as they have only done so once in their most recent meetings.

In contrast, Arsenal has advanced in 24 of its last 26 FA Cup third-round games.

They have also progressed in their last 13 FA Cup ties against teams outside the top two English divisions.

Brentford vs West Ham (Over 1.5) @ 1.26 odds

Brentford have been involved in games that have played out this outcome in all of their last eight games.

West Ham as well have been involved in this outcome in all of their last eight games.

The last three games between both sides have also ended with this outcome.

Aston Villa vs Stevenage (goal-goal) @ 2.39 odds

Aston Villa are the Premier League side in this tie, making them the favourites, so we expect them to get a goal in this tie.

Stevenage, on the other hand, are a side that know how to get goals. They beat King’s Lynn Town 3-0 in the last round of the FA Cup. They also have a 5-0 win as recently as December and another 3-1 win just last week.