BETTING: Bet on this 6 odds accumulators on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

The main competition started today with the qualifying rounds with games coming in thick and fast and players jeering up for the tournament.

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Australian Open ATP qualifiers and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Wu Tung-Lin, Riedi Leandro and Diaz Acosta Facundo respectively.

Wu Tung-Lin vs Bellucci Mattia: Wu, Tung-Lin to win @ 1.84 odds

Van Rijthoven Tim vs Riedi Leandro: Riedi, Leandro to win @ 1.60 odds

Diaz Acosta Facundo vs Brouwer Gijs: Diaz Acosta Facundo to win @ 2.28 odds

Wu Tung-Lin vs Bellucci Mattia

Tuesday, January 10, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Wu, Tung-Lin to win

Odds: 1.84 on Bet9ja

Wu Tung-Lin's four game unbeaten run was ended by Dennis Novak. He has been in superb form in recent games winning four straight games in a row. Bellucci Mattia on the other hand has struggled with his form, failing to gather momentum in recent games. He has won two of his last five tennis games in all competitions.

Van Rijthoven Tim vs Riedi Leandro

Tuesday, January 10, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Riedi Leandro to win

Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja

The four-game winning streak of Riedi Leandro was snapped by Marton Fucsovics. He has been in excellent form lately, winning four straight games. On the other hand, Van Rijthoven Tim has had trouble with his form and has battled to get going lately. In all competitions, he has won two of his past five tennis matches.

Diaz Acosta Facundo vs Brouwer Gijs

Tuesday, January 10, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Diaz Acosta Facundo to win

Odds: 2.28 on Bet9ja