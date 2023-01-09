ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Bet on this 6 odds accumulators on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Betting

The Australian Open ATP begins with qualifying rounds as the tournament is expected to kick off on the 16th of January 2023, which promises to be entertaining as players get ready for the challenge of the new year.

Wu Tung-Lin
Wu Tung-Lin

Novak Djokovic won the pre-tournament warm up competition Australian Adelaide Championship ATP leading to the main tournament which is the Australian Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The main competition started today with the qualifying rounds with games coming in thick and fast and players jeering up for the tournament.

Novak Djokovic reigns supreme at 2023 Adelaide Tennis International
Novak Djokovic reigns supreme at 2023 Adelaide Tennis International AFP

We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Australian Open ATP qualifiers and hope for a green weekend.

Our tickets include Wu Tung-Lin, Riedi Leandro and Diaz Acosta Facundo respectively.

Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja

Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP qualifiers
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP qualifiers AFP

Wu Tung-Lin vs Bellucci Mattia: Wu, Tung-Lin to win @ 1.84 odds

Van Rijthoven Tim vs Riedi Leandro: Riedi, Leandro to win @ 1.60 odds

empty AFP

Diaz Acosta Facundo vs Brouwer Gijs: Diaz Acosta Facundo to win @ 2.28 odds

Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.71odds

Booking code: 3C629FW

*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Wu Tung-Lin vs Bellucci Mattia

Tuesday, January 10, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Wu, Tung-Lin to win

Odds: 1.84 on Bet9ja

Wu Tung-Lin's four game unbeaten run was ended by Dennis Novak. He has been in superb form in recent games winning four straight games in a row. Bellucci Mattia on the other hand has struggled with his form, failing to gather momentum in recent games. He has won two of his last five tennis games in all competitions.

Van Rijthoven Tim vs Riedi Leandro

Tuesday, January 10, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Riedi Leandro to win

Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja

The four-game winning streak of Riedi Leandro was snapped by Marton Fucsovics. He has been in excellent form lately, winning four straight games. On the other hand, Van Rijthoven Tim has had trouble with his form and has battled to get going lately. In all competitions, he has won two of his past five tennis matches.

Diaz Acosta Facundo vs Brouwer Gijs

Tuesday, January 10, 12:00am (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Diaz Acosta Facundo to win

Odds: 2.28 on Bet9ja

Diaz Acosta Facundo form has been on the average of late. He lost his previous tennis game against Christian Garin after having two straight wins in a row. He has won three of his last five games in all competitions while Brouwer Gijs have struggled lately with his form having just one win in his last five tennis games in all competitions. We have picked Diaz to win this encounter with ease even though the odds given to him are not favourable odds.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Wu Tung-Lin

    BETTING: Bet on this 6 odds accumulators on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

  • Betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game

    BETTING: Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game

  • Betting tips and odds for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game

    BETTING: 2 sure betting tips and odds for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game

Recommended articles

Iranian player Amir Nasr-Azadani avoids death penalty but sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

Iranian player Amir Nasr-Azadani avoids death penalty but sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

BETTING: Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game

BETTING: Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game

BETTING: 2 sure betting tips and odds for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game

BETTING: 2 sure betting tips and odds for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game

BETTING: Bet on this 6 odds accumulators on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

BETTING: Bet on this 6 odds accumulators on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea to make a decision on David Datro Fofana later this month

PREMIER LEAGUE: Chelsea to make a decision on David Datro Fofana later this month

COMMENT: What do the Super Eagles need to fix in 2023?

COMMENT: What do the Super Eagles need to fix in 2023?

'For me, at the moment, he is the best striker' - AFCON 2019 top scorer praises Benzema

'For me, at the moment, he is the best striker' - AFCON 2019 top scorer praises Benzema

COMMENT: Graham Potter fighting a losing battle at Chelsea

COMMENT: Graham Potter fighting a losing battle at Chelsea

Mbappe hits out at French President’s comments against Zidane

Mbappe hits out at French President’s comments against Zidane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accumulators for LaLiga games

LALIGA: Win on Bet9ja with 5 odds accumulators for LaLiga games

Goal market accumulators for Serie A games

SERIE A: Bet on this Bet9ja goal market accumulators for Serie A games

Betting tips for Inter vs Napoli Serie A game

SERIE A: 3 easy Bet9ja picks for Inter vs Napoli Serie A game

Betting tips for Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors game

NBA: Bet9ja odds and predictions for Indiana Pacers vs Toronto Raptors game