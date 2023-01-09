Novak Djokovic won the pre-tournament warm up competition Australian Adelaide Championship ATP leading to the main tournament which is the Australian Open.
BETTING: Bet on this 6 odds accumulators on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP qualifiers
The Australian Open ATP begins with qualifying rounds as the tournament is expected to kick off on the 16th of January 2023, which promises to be entertaining as players get ready for the challenge of the new year.
Recommended articles
The main competition started today with the qualifying rounds with games coming in thick and fast and players jeering up for the tournament.
We have made available an accumulator of 6-odds from the Australian Open ATP qualifiers and hope for a green weekend.
Our tickets include Wu Tung-Lin, Riedi Leandro and Diaz Acosta Facundo respectively.
Odds for selected games were culled from Bet9ja
Bet9ja odds for the Australian Open ATP qualifiers
Wu Tung-Lin vs Bellucci Mattia: Wu, Tung-Lin to win @ 1.84 odds
Van Rijthoven Tim vs Riedi Leandro: Riedi, Leandro to win @ 1.60 odds
Diaz Acosta Facundo vs Brouwer Gijs: Diaz Acosta Facundo to win @ 2.28 odds
Total odds on Bet9ja: 6.71odds
Booking code: 3C629FW
*These games can be staked on Bet9ja as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Wu Tung-Lin vs Bellucci Mattia
Tuesday, January 10, 12:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Wu, Tung-Lin to win
Odds: 1.84 on Bet9ja
Wu Tung-Lin's four game unbeaten run was ended by Dennis Novak. He has been in superb form in recent games winning four straight games in a row. Bellucci Mattia on the other hand has struggled with his form, failing to gather momentum in recent games. He has won two of his last five tennis games in all competitions.
Van Rijthoven Tim vs Riedi Leandro
Tuesday, January 10, 12:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Riedi Leandro to win
Odds: 1.60 on Bet9ja
The four-game winning streak of Riedi Leandro was snapped by Marton Fucsovics. He has been in excellent form lately, winning four straight games. On the other hand, Van Rijthoven Tim has had trouble with his form and has battled to get going lately. In all competitions, he has won two of his past five tennis matches.
Diaz Acosta Facundo vs Brouwer Gijs
Tuesday, January 10, 12:00am (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Diaz Acosta Facundo to win
Odds: 2.28 on Bet9ja
Diaz Acosta Facundo form has been on the average of late. He lost his previous tennis game against Christian Garin after having two straight wins in a row. He has won three of his last five games in all competitions while Brouwer Gijs have struggled lately with his form having just one win in his last five tennis games in all competitions. We have picked Diaz to win this encounter with ease even though the odds given to him are not favourable odds.
More from category
-
BETTING: Bet on this 6 odds accumulators on Bet9ja for Australian Open ATP qualifiers
-
BETTING: Cash out with this betting tips and odds for Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans game
-
BETTING: 2 sure betting tips and odds for New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks game