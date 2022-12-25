ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING: Best Bet9ja combo markets for the Premier League

We have picked out the best combo options from the coming Premier League fixtures.

Premier League logo
Premier League logo

The Premier League is back after the long World Cup break, and this means betting on the most-watched league in the world has resumed.

There are many games to pick from, but we have helped you narrow down three sure combo options that you can bet on.

*These odds were culled from Bet9ja(the odds were correct at the time of posting).

Monday, December 26, 09:00 p.m (GMT+1)

Booking code: 392C2ZW

Arsenal are top of the table, and they have been the best team in the premier league this season.

This fixture is to be played at the Emirates, and Arsenal have not dropped points at Emirates in the league this season.

West Ham on the other hand lost three games in a row before the break, and they have only gotten one point from their last five games on the road in the Premier League.

Arsenal have scored at least two in three of their last five victories in the league.

Arsenal v FC Zurich UEFA Europa League Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium,
Arsenal v FC Zurich UEFA Europa League Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium, AFP

West Ham on the other hand conceded two in all three of their last three losses.

We expect this outcome to play out.

Wednesday, December 28, 09:00 p.m (GMT+1)

Booking code: 392CBXR

Manchester City and Leeds play the last game of this round of fixtures at Elland Road.

The last two games between these two sides ended 7-0 and 4-0 in favour of Manchester City, an aggregate of 11-0 last season.

Manchester City are a high-scoring side, and with the high-scoring games that we have come to be used to with this tie, we expect this outcome to play out.

Wednesday, December 26, 06:30 p.m (GMT+1)

Booking code: 392CNS2

Liverpool are expected to win this tie, but Aston Villa are capable of an upset, in that case, we expect an over 3.5 goals game.

Liverpool have been involved in over 3.5 games in their last four games win or lose.

Aston Villa v Liverpool - Premier League - Villa Park Liverpool s Joel Matip scores their side s first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday May 10, 2022
Aston Villa v Liverpool - Premier League - Villa Park Liverpool s Joel Matip scores their side s first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Tuesday May 10, 2022 AFP

They have beaten Aston Villa in their last four meetings, the last time Aston Villa beat them had a 7-2 scoreline.

We expect this outcome to play out.

