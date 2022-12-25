BETTING: Best Bet9ja combo markets for the Premier League

There are many games to pick from, but we have helped you narrow down three sure combo options that you can bet on.

Arsenal vs West Ham (Arsenal win and over 1.5 goals) @ 1.77 odds

Monday, December 26, 09:00 p.m (GMT+1)

Arsenal are top of the table, and they have been the best team in the premier league this season.

This fixture is to be played at the Emirates, and Arsenal have not dropped points at Emirates in the league this season.

West Ham on the other hand lost three games in a row before the break, and they have only gotten one point from their last five games on the road in the Premier League.

Arsenal have scored at least two in three of their last five victories in the league.

West Ham on the other hand conceded two in all three of their last three losses.

We expect this outcome to play out.

Leeds vs Manchester City (Manchester City win and over 2.5) @ 1.30 odds

Wednesday, December 28, 09:00 p.m (GMT+1)

Manchester City and Leeds play the last game of this round of fixtures at Elland Road.

The last two games between these two sides ended 7-0 and 4-0 in favour of Manchester City, an aggregate of 11-0 last season.

Manchester City are a high-scoring side, and with the high-scoring games that we have come to be used to with this tie, we expect this outcome to play out.

Aston Villa vs Liverpool (Liverpool win or over 3.5) @ 1.30 odds

Wednesday, December 26, 06:30 p.m (GMT+1)

Liverpool are expected to win this tie, but Aston Villa are capable of an upset, in that case, we expect an over 3.5 goals game.

Liverpool have been involved in over 3.5 games in their last four games win or lose.

They have beaten Aston Villa in their last four meetings, the last time Aston Villa beat them had a 7-2 scoreline.