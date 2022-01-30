Betting: Bankers for Sunday

Braga vs Moreirense

Unsurprisingly Braga's last loss to their guests this Sunday came in 2019. The away side are placed 16th on the table.

Braga come into this match on the back of a beautiful 1-2 win over Sporting Club de Portugal.

Moreirense have two wins in their last 5 matches. Slim wins over Vizela and Estoril. This game would be a chance for Braga to show that their last win was not a ruse and that there is consistent quality in their ranks.

The prediction for the match is a Braga win at 1.47 odds on BetKing.

Lens vs Monaco

Two big heavyweights in Ligue 1 clash in the cup competition in this round.

Lens have been a revelation this season with stunning results on surprising occasions. They are eighth in the table and have draws against PSG and Lille on their record.

Lens players celebrate after Seko Fofana (L) put them ahead against PSG AFP

Monaco on the other hand have been very inconsistent this season.

This however is the chance they may have to put a good run together. Their last loss in all competitions came against PSG – no surprise at all – and they would look to avenge what was indeed a painful loss in the earlier meeting this season.

Prediction for the match is over 1.5 goals at 1.30 odds on BetKing.

Canada vs USA

Two of the best teams in North America clash in this heavyweight meeting. Up for grabs is a spot in the Qatar World Cup.

Canada's Alphonso Davies has withdrawn from the CONCACAF Gold Cup after suffering an ankle injury AFP

Canada are without Alphonso Davies and he has been sorely missed.

The USA is not known to be a high scoring side and Canada have tried to steel up their defence this international break.

The USA are in second on the qualification table so a good result away will go a long way in aiding them to win their qualification group.

Antonee Robinson sweeps home the winning goal in the USA's 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory over El Salvador AFP

Only one meeting between this two has yielded over 3.5 goals which give us a pretty clear picture of the expected outcomes.

Prediction for the match is first half win or draw for the USA at 1.26 odds on BetKing.

Porto vs Maritimo

The table never lies.

One could say that the opponent is pretty unknown but Maritimo are ninth on the table. Porto are placed in first, six points ahead of the second-placed team Sporting club de Portugal.

The last five meetings between this two sides have all been either slim wins or draws. This makes for interesting reading.

Maritimo last lost to Benfica albeit it was a 7-1 drubbing. Porto on the downside will be missing Luis Diaz and it remains to be seen if Mehdi Taremi has returned. Zaidu Sanusi will be back and ready to go, however.