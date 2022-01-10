Betting: Afcon 2021 Day 2 (Group B&C) predictions

The Lions of Teranga will be looking to do better than their runners-up finish at the last AFCON in Egypt where they lost to Algeria.

This time, they are outright tournament favourites and have a lot of pressure mounting on them to get it right. Coming up against Zimbabwe presents an opportunity for a good start.

Senegal have won each of their last three AFCON group openers. They also kept clean sheets in five of their seven matches at AFCON 2019. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are appearing at the tournament for the third straight time and fifth overall, but have only two wins from 12 group matches (D2 L8).

Pulse Nigeria

The Southern African country is also winless in 12 international fixtures since March 2021 (D5 L7), and this will pump Senegal up for what should be a conformable evening in Bafoussam.

Prediction: Senegal clean sheet

BetKing odds: (1.75)

Guinea vs Malawi

Syli Nationale have made back-to-back Afcon appearances for the first time since 2008 when they were on a streak of three tournament appearances, reaching the quarter-finals on each occasion.

In their last outing in Egypt, Guinea made it to the round of 16 but lost 3-0 to eventual champions Algeria. While the West African nation's path to qualification was smooth, topping Group A ahead of Mali, their last seven fixtures were without a win (D4 L3). That all changed with a 2-0 pre-AFCON win over Rwanda, and they will be hoping to keep that momentum against Malawi.

Pulse Nigeria

The Flames are appearing at AFCON for only the third time in their history, the others coming in 1984 and 2010. On each occasion, they went out in the Group Stage, and they are the lowest-ranked side in Group B, losing five of their previous six matches (W1). Guinea therefore have an opportunity to claim all three points on Monday.

Prediction: Guinea to win

BetKing odds: (1.60)

Morocco vs Ghana

This is one of the biggest fixtures of the AFCON 2021 Group Stage, with both teams boasting of five combined titles. It has however been a long time since either lifted it, the Black Stars' last title coming 40 years ago while the Atlas Lions' only moment of glory came in 1976.

Pressure is on both teams to make a statement, and it will make this tie a very tough one. Morocco are however the in-form team of the two, suffering no competitive defeat within 90 minutes since a 1-0 loss to Portugal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

AFP

While the Ghanaians should not be written off, Morocco are the more favoured side and look good to avoid defeat in Yaounde.

Prediction: Morocco win or draw

BetKing odds: (1.30)

Comoros vs Gabon

The Coelacanths are making their AFCON debut after finishing ahead of Kenya and Togo in qualification. Seen as one of the minnows of the tournament, this is a fixture Comoros must win if they have hopes of making it to the Round of 16.

Gabon present a big opportunity for that dream to kick off. The Panthers have won just two of their last nine games (D2 L5). What is more is that the Central Africans have not won any of their last five Afcon fixtures (D3 L2), stretching back to the 2015 edition.

Pulse Nigeria

The only meeting between Comoros and Gabon ended in a 1-1 friendly draw in 2016, and with an outcome of two or more goals frequent in their recent respective matches, punters should not rule that out on Monday night.

Prediction: Over 1.5 goals