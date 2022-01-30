Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 17 (Quarter-finals) predictions

The Pharaohs needed penalties to dispatch Ivory Coast after a goalless 120 minutes in the round of 16. The record AFCON holders have failed to inspire in Cameroon and will have it all to do in this highly-anticipated North African affair.

The Atlas Lions on their part came down from a goal down against minnows Malawi, to win 2-1. The Moroccans have shown their intent on wanting to lift the AFCON crown they have only carried once (in 1976). The last time they went beyond the quarter-finals was in 2004, and they made it to the final. This is another opportunity at breaking the jinx.

Morocco and Egypt clashed at this very stage of the 2017 AFCON in Gabon, the Pharaohs winning 1-0 and going all the way to the final but lost to Cameroon.

While Carlos Queiroz's men have been goal-shy at the ongoing tournament, the same cannot be said of Vahid Halilhodzic's side who have averaged two goals in their games. The Egyptians have a sturdy backline, but the Moroccans will be confident of breaching it.

Prediction: Morocco to score

BetKing odds: (1.50)

Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea

The Teranga Lions finally ended their run of not scoring from open play at AFCON 2021 with goals from Sadio Mane and Bamba Dieng enough to secure a 2-0 win over Cape Verde in the round of 16. It was what many had been eager to see from the West African giants and it will give them the confidence to do the same on Sunday in Douala.

It will not be easy though as the National Thunder have been very solid at this tournament. They have only managed to reach the knockout phase previously as AFCON co-hosts and hosts but are demonstrating they can do the same on foreign soil after they saw off Mali 6-5 on penalties in the last round.

Equatorial Guinea got the better of Senegal in the group phase of AFCON 2012, the oil-rich country winning 2-1 and finishing second while the Senegalese crashed out of Group A without any points. It might be a different scenario now but Juan Micha's men should not be written off.

One common thing with Senegal and Equatorial Guinea at AFCON 2021 has been their habit of keeping clean sheets. Aliou Cisse's side have a 100% record in that regard, while the Equatoguineans have done so in three of their four matches. Punters can therefore be almost confident both sides will not score at the Japoma Stadium.

Prediction: Both teams to score (No)